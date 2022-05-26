Trump-endorsed Congressional candidate looks to oust Republican who voted for impeachment

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – Trump-backed, Catholic conservative John Gibbs is threatening to unseat Republican incumbent Peter Meijer in Michigan’s 3rd District’s Congressional primary election.

Meijer, a freshman U.S. Congressman, was one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump mere days after taking office, a move widely viewed as a political betrayal and one that inspired Gibbs to run.

“Several of my future constituents have told me that, ‘When you use impeachment as a simple way to disagree with someone, which is not what it is intended for — it is intended for real high crimes and misdemeanors, not because of policy disagreements — you are basically spitting on the Constitution,’” Gibbs said in an exclusive interview with LifeSiteNews’ Jim Hale.

“[This] is what [Meijer] and every single other person that voted for impeachment is doing,” Gibbs continued. “They are making a total joke of our Constitution.”

Before being appointed a member of President Trump’s 1776 Commission, which had the goal of ending “a radicalized view of American history” in education, Gibbs most recently served in the Trump administration as adviser to Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Dr. Ben Carson.

A graduate of Stanford and Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government, Gibbs recognizes numerous threats to the United States as envisioned by its founding fathers.

“People also have to understand this is about Trump, but it is also much bigger than that,” Gibbs said. “The reason we got Trump in the first place is because the people felt that the government was going off in its own direction and not doing what the people wants.”

Gibbs added, “So when you vote to impeach, you are voting for the status quo, the establishment, keeping everything the way it is now, letting money control everything. Those are all of the things people felt, you know, are steamrolling over them.”

The congressional candidate is a former missionary and Catholic convert. He recently shared his faith story with LifeSiteNews’ John-Henry Westen. Unabashedly pro-life, Gibbs sees a majority, pro-life decision by the U.S. Supreme Court in Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization as a step toward restoring sanity in government.

“Roe stands to be overturned, which is absolutely the most correct decision,” Gibbs said. “To say that there is a right to abortion in the Constitution is absurd.”

Gibbs said churches have a role to play in society and can no longer afford to be mute about their beliefs. Some radical groups see Christian silence as an opportunity to attempt to use the force of law to shut down opposing voices.

“[Churches] don’t realize that they are going to be gone one day if they keep going down the path they are going down now,” Gibbs said. “They will be legislated about of business.”

“And if the Church doesn’t stand up, especially if the pastors and priests, some of them don’t stand up on this, we are really going to be in a tough position.”

“So they got to stand up more than we are doing now,” he concluded.

The Republican Party primary in Michigan’s 3rd District is scheduled for August 2. More information on Gibbs’ policy views can be found on his website here

