Trump exits G7 early, calls for ‘immediate evacuation of Tehran’ amid escalating war

President Donald Trump exits G7 after trade deal with UK, dismisses ceasefire talks and shifts focus to Israel-Iran crisis.

(LifeSiteNews) — President Donald Trump has cut short his G7 summit trip to return to Washington, citing growing concerns over the intensifying conflict between Israel and Iran.

The White House confirmed late Monday that Trump left the Alberta summit after a working dinner with heads of state. “Because of what’s going on in the Middle East, President Trump will be leaving tonight,” said press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

President Trump had a great day at the G7, even signing a major trade deal with the United Kingdom and Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Much was accomplished, but because of what’s going on in the Middle East, President Trump will be leaving tonight after dinner with Heads of State. — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) June 16, 2025

“I have to be back,” the president told reporters, “You probably see what I see.”

“I wish I could stay for tomorrow, but they understand.”

He sidestepped questions on whether the U.S. would engage militarily or back regime change in Iran. “We’re going to be doing something,” he said, without elaborating.

Trump rejected French President Emmanuel Macron’s suggestion that his return was tied to ceasefire negotiations. “Much bigger than that,” he wrote, accusing Macron of being consistently wrong.

“I didn’t say I was looking for a ceasefire,” he told reporters during the flight back, adding he wants “a real end” to Iran’s nuclear program – one that results in the regime “giving up entirely” on nuclear weaponry.

When asked if he would send Vice President JD Vance or Middle East envoy Steven Witkoff to meet with Iranian officials, he said, “I may… it depends what happens when I get back.”

Trump’s departure came after he called for the “immediate evacuation of Tehran.”

Pressed by CBS News on this call to evacuate, he said he wants “people to be safe.”

The president’s remarks follow reports of extensive Israeli strikes on Iranian military and nuclear sites, with retaliatory attacks launched by Iran.

Some Israeli media outlets claimed U.S. involvement, though the White House denied it. “This is not true,” said Deputy Communications Director Alex Pfeiffer, adding that U.S. forces remain in a “defensive posture.”

Trump declined to say whether military leaders have provided strike-response options. “I can’t tell you that,” he said.

The G7’s formal agenda had included a joint push for de-escalation in the Middle East, but Trump’s departure – and his public calls for evacuation – underscore a more aggressive U.S. posture.

The president’s early departure echoes a similar move in 2018, when he exited the Charlevoix G7 summit amid trade tensions. This time, however, the withdrawal came after signing a new U.S.-U.K. trade deal with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Trump praised the agreement and said the summit had “got a lot done.”

Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney affirmed that “The G7 is nothing without U.S. leadership.”

The situation marks one of the most volatile flashpoints of Trump’s second term. The administration has not confirmed any new operations, but signs point to urgent decisions in Washington.

