Trump family provides free rooms at their resort hotel to emergency crews restoring power in Florida

Nearly 300 Florida Power & Light Company workers were given free accommodations at Trump National Doral Miami golf resort in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton.

(LifeSiteNews) — The Trump family is putting up nearly 300 emergency workers at a hotel they own in Florida.

Trump’s son, Eric, announced Wednesday on X that 275 employees for the Florida Power & Light Company have been given free rooms at the Trump National Doral Miami golf resort.

“You are amazing and the Trump Family, and entire state of Florida, appreciates you! Enjoy the rooms — they are the best in Florida! Be safe,” Trump tweeted.

Honored to have 275 incredible linemen from FPL at @TrumpDoral as they get ready to respond to the aftermath of Hurricane #Milton! You are amazing and the Trump Family, and entire state of Florida, appreciates you! Enjoy the rooms – they are the best in Florida! Be safe! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/HAFwuWB2fn — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) October 9, 2024



Rooms at the luxury resort reportedly go for between $251 and $451 per night.

Hurricane Milton arrived Wednesday night on the west coast of Florida. While it ended up being weaker than expected — with some attributing the decrease in intensity to prayer — the storm left millions of dollars of devastation in its wake.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that more than 50,000 utility workers have been dispersed to restore power to the more than 3.3 million Floridians who lost it. Early reports are that roughly 700,000 customers have had their electricity brought back online.

Concerns about fuel shortages and damage from a tornado that ripped through the state were also mentioned by DeSantis at a press conference Thursday.

Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris has been roundly criticized by conservatives but especially DeSantis for her lack of involvement.

“I am working with the president of the United States (Joe Biden). I’m working with the director of FEMA. We’ve been doing this now nonstop for over two weeks,” DeSantis told CNBC. “She has no role in this process.”

NEW: Governor Ron DeSantis torches Kamala Harris after Biden refused to defend her when she blamed DeSantis of politicizing the hurricane. DeSantis said Harris has never once offered support during her time as VP. “I am working with the president of the United States. I’m… pic.twitter.com/xqhPEmWUgo — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 10, 2024



The damage caused not just by Hurricane Milton but also Hurricane Helene across the American south earlier this month has prompted some political observers to wonder whether the U.S. government played a role in directing the storms.

As noted by multiple meteorologists, the intensity of Milton was so ferocious that it ranked at one point as one of the top five most powerful hurricanes ever.

I don’t really have words right now. #Milton is now in the top 5 for strongest #hurricanes ever in the Atlantic, Gulf, and Caribbean. Its pressure has now dropped below 900 mb with sustained wind at 180 mph. Prayers to everyone in the direct path. Stay with and depend on the… pic.twitter.com/1aS4AfdlLH — T.J. Springer (@TJSpringerWX) October 8, 2024



Noah Bergren of Fox 35 Orlando explained in an X post that Milton was “nearing the mathematical limit of what Earth’s atmosphere over this ocean water can produce.”

8PM EDT: This is nothing short of astronomical. I am at a loss for words to meteorologically describe you the storms small eye and intensity. 897mb pressure with 180 MPH max sustained winds and gusts 200+ MPH. This is now the 4th strongest hurricane ever recorded by pressure on… pic.twitter.com/QFdqFYFI7o — Noah Bergren (@NbergWX) October 8, 2024



During an interview with Colonel Douglas MacGregor, Dane Wigington of Geo-Engineering Watch said it is “undeniable” that these hurricanes have been manipulated with “atmospheric pressure zones” and other technology.

He also remarked that they are likely part of a “weather warfare” program that the government began experimenting with in the 1940s under Project Cirrus.

Firebrand Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene also expressed her opinion that the government was involved.

“Yes, they can control the weather. Here is Obama’s CIA Director John Brennan talking about it. Anyone who says they don’t, or makes fun of this, is lying to you. By the way, the people know it and hate all of you who try to cover it up,” she said in an X post.

Yes they can control the weather. Here is Obama’s CIA Director John Brennan talking about it. Anyone who says they don’t, or makes fun of this, is lying to you. By the way, the people know it and hate all of you who try to cover it up. pic.twitter.com/V0l0yts3dw — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) October 6, 2024



Election Day takes place November 5, which is 25 days away. Several polls show Trump has taken a lead in key electoral states like Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania in recent days. Multiple outlets are reporting that flood damage in North Carolina and Georgia have disrupted voting preparation efforts there. Whether that will ultimately suppress the vote for either candidate remains to be seen.

