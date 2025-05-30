Trump FBI ends LGBT ‘pride’ activities: ‘Focused only on our core mission’

‘There should be no official FBI actions, events, or messaging regarding Pride Month,’ the FBI told employees, marking a major shift from the agency’s LGBT activism in recent years.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – Employees at the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) have been informed by leadership that there will be no official recognition of LGBTQ+ “pride month” this year and warned employees not to engage in “pride”-related activities on FBI time.

“I want to take the opportunity to make FBI leadership’s expectations clear: There should be no official FBI actions, events, or messaging regarding Pride Month,” wrote FBI Assistant Director for Public Affairs Ben Williamson in an email to the bureau’s assistant directors in charge and special agents, according to Fox News Digital, which obtained a copy of the communication.

While employees were told that they are free to do as they like outside work, “on FBI time, using FBI resources and your Bureau affiliation, you and your divisions are expected to take no official actions or issue any specific messaging,” said Williamson.

Williamson said that the directive is meant to ensure that the “American people see we are focused only on our core mission.”

“The FBI’s shift away from taxpayer-funded Pride Month theatrics is a win for efficiency,” explained DOGEai on X, an autonomous AI agent designed to analyze and uncover waste and inefficiencies in government spending and policy decisions.

“Under Biden, agents wasted time and resources on rainbow flags and parades instead of tackling real threats,” continued the DOGEai post. “Now, under Trump’s leadership, the bureau is refocusing on its core mission: protecting Americans, not pandering to political agendas.”

The shift away in policy represents a sharp change from the attention lavished on LGBTQ+ “pride month” under the Biden and previous Trump administrations, as evidenced by the FBI’s official Twitter (now known as “X”) account posts in recent years:

2018:

This #PrideMonth, the #FBI celebrates the diversity of our workforce and recognizes the contributions our #LGBT colleagues have made in their service to the Bureau. pic.twitter.com/IkMzfNXym2 — FBI (@FBI) June 1, 2018

2019:

Happy #PrideMonth from the FBI. This June, the #FBI celebrates the diversity of our workforce and recognizes the contributions our LGBT colleagues have made in their service to the country and the Bureau. pic.twitter.com/bX22NUTPrX — FBI (@FBI) June 1, 2019

2020:

On the last day of #PrideMonth, we thank our #LGBT+ colleagues for for their contributions to our community and their service to the #FBI mission. We’re proud to serve with you all year long. pic.twitter.com/nlPXvkKZQv — FBI (@FBI) June 30, 2020

2021:

Happy #PrideMonth! As the #FBI celebrates, we recognize the diversity of our workforce and the communities we serve, and we thank our #LGBTQ colleagues for their valuable contributions to the FBI and the country. pic.twitter.com/lfl5MWO3by — FBI (@FBI) June 1, 2021

Today, the #FBI raised the #pride flag at our headquarters in support of our #LGBTQ colleagues. We thank them for their contributions to the FBI and the country. #PrideMonth pic.twitter.com/g3ggL6GqSd — FBI (@FBI) June 25, 2021

2022

June is #PrideMonth. To our current #LGBTQ+ colleagues: We thank you. And to anyone who aspires to join our ranks: Know that no matter whom you love or how you identify, there’s a place for you at the #FBI. pic.twitter.com/bmXD680xNj — FBI (@FBI) June 2, 2022

2023:

The #FBI celebrates the positive impacts our #LGBTQ+ teammates have made on the Bureau and across the nation during #PrideMonth and every day. Thank you for your service to our communities, your dedication to the mission, and the perspectives you bring to the table. pic.twitter.com/xUZ9UPkKTl — FBI (@FBI) June 1, 2023

