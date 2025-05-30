News

Trump FBI ends LGBT ‘pride’ activities: ‘Focused only on our core mission’

‘There should be no official FBI actions, events, or messaging regarding Pride Month,’ the FBI told employees, marking a major shift from the agency’s LGBT activism in recent years.
WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – Employees at the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) have been informed by leadership that there will be no official recognition of LGBTQ+ “pride month” this year and warned employees not to engage in “pride”-related activities on FBI time.

“I want to take the opportunity to make FBI leadership’s expectations clear: There should be no official FBI actions, events, or messaging regarding Pride Month,” wrote FBI Assistant Director for Public Affairs Ben Williamson in an email to the bureau’s assistant directors in charge and special agents, according to Fox News Digital, which obtained a copy of the communication.  

While employees were told that they are free to do as they like outside work, “on FBI time, using FBI resources and your Bureau affiliation, you and your divisions are expected to take no official actions or issue any specific messaging,” said Williamson.

Williamson said that the directive is meant to ensure that the “American people see we are focused only on our core mission.”

“The FBI’s shift away from taxpayer-funded Pride Month theatrics is a win for efficiency,” explained DOGEai on X, an autonomous AI agent designed to analyze and uncover waste and inefficiencies in government spending and policy decisions.   

“Under Biden, agents wasted time and resources on rainbow flags and parades instead of tackling real threats,” continued the DOGEai post. “Now, under Trump’s leadership, the bureau is refocusing on its core mission: protecting Americans, not pandering to political agendas.”

The shift away in policy represents a sharp change from the attention lavished on LGBTQ+ “pride month” under the Biden and previous Trump administrations, as evidenced by the FBI’s official Twitter (now known as “X”) account posts in recent years: 

2018:

2019:

2020:

2021:

2022

2023:

