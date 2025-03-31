Trump FCC investigating Disney, ABC for allegedly continuing to push DEI ‘discrimination’

In a letter to Disney CEO Bob Iger, FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr stated that ‘significant concerns remain’ about potential ‘discriminatory initiatives’ at Disney and ABC.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) under President Donald Trump is now investigating the Walt Disney Company and one of its television networks to determine if they have continued to push “invidious forms of DEI discrimination.”

In a Thursday letter to Disney CEO Bob Iger, FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr stated that “significant concerns remain” about potential “discriminatory initiatives” at Disney and ABC, even after Disney appeared to distance itself from diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) earlier this year.

“Although your company recently made some changes to how it brands certain efforts, it is not clear that the underlying policies have changed in a fundamental manner – nor that past practices complied with relevant FCC regulations,” Carr wrote.

The commissioner concluded his letter to Iger by stating that the FCC’s Enforcement Bureau “will be engaging with your company to obtain an accounting of Disney and ABC’s DEI programs, policies, and practices.”

On the second day of his new term, Trump signed an executive order instructing federal agencies such as the FCC to “combat illegal private-sector DEI preferences, mandates, policies, programs, and activities.” Many notable corporations started abandoning openly pro-DEI initiatives before Trump took office, while others relented upon the signing of the order.

The FCC’s investigation into Disney and ABC raises questions about how many other corporations have attempted to repackage DEI initiatives in different language rather than scrapping them altogether.

Disney has drawn the ire of conservatives over the past several years for aggressively pushing pro-LGBT and other left-wing messages in its television shows and movies aimed at children. The company recently released a live action remake of Snow White that has bombed at the box office and been panned by anti-woke conservatives and mainstream film critics alike.

Share











