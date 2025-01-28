Trump fires Biden DOJ officials involved in Jack Smith’s attempts to prosecute him

Citing an inability to trust they would be able to implement President Donald Trump’s agenda, acting Attorney General James McHenry has fired a long list of Department of Justice workers who helped with Jack Smith’s schemes to prosecute Trump.

(WND News Center) — Citing an inability to trust they would be able to implement President Donald Trump’s agenda, acting Attorney General James McHenry has fired a long list of Department of Justice workers who participated in, and helped with, Jack Smith’s schemes to prosecute Trump.

The official action announcing the dismissal of an unspecified number of DOJ hires said, “In light of their actions, the acting attorney general does not trust these officials to assist in faithfully implementing the president’s agenda.”

It was estimated that more than a dozen DOJ lawyers who worked on the schemes by Smith, then a special counsel, to charge Trump over his comments and opinions about the 2020 election and his possession of certain government documents after he left office, were dismissed.

Incidentally, the DOJ under Joe Biden found similar evidence against Biden regarding his own possession of government documents, but gave him a pass.

Just the News reported the firings came after the Trump administration reassigned at least 15 from the DOJ to lesser roles.

“Today, Acting Attorney General James McHenry terminated the employment of a number of DOJ officials who played a significant role in prosecuting President Trump,” the department said in its official statement.”

Smith quit his own assignment earlier in the month, before Trump took office and had a chance to fire him, as he had promised.

According to Fox News, McHenry sent each fired worker a letter notifying them of their termination.

A DOJ official told Fox the move is “consistent with the mission of ending the weaponization of government.”

Joe Biden’s Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Smith, who was in private practice at the time, as special counsel. One of his cases later was dismissed because he was never confirmed by the Senate, as his situation suggested was required. A second judge, in the anti-Trump enclave of Washington, D.C., did not dismiss the second case although the same grounds existed.

It was the classified records case that was dismissed in July 2024 by U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida Judge Aileen Cannon, based on her ruling Smith was appointed unlawfully.

The other case was dismissed after Trump was elected president.

Reprinted with permission from the WND News Center.

