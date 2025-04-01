Trump freezes $27.5 million to Planned Parenthood for allegedly violating anti-DEI, immigration orders

The Trump administration is temporarily withholding $27.5 million in Title X federal grants from Planned Parenthood, citing possible violations of executive orders related to DEI policies and immigration.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — U.S. President Donald Trump is withholding millions in federal grants from Planned Parenthood for promoting DEI ideology and possibly violating civil rights laws.

On March 31, nine Planned Parenthood state affiliates received notices that federal grants under the Title X a “family planning” program were being temporarily withheld, according to information obtained by left-wing outlet Politico.

The letter states that government funding is being “temporarily withheld” due to “possible violations” of federal civil rights law and Trump’s executive orders, including those banning the promotion of “diversity, equity, and inclusion” and “taxpayer subsidization of open borders.”

The letter explained that the mission statements and other documents of Planned Parenthood chapters suggest they are violating Trump’s anti-DEI policies. Furthermore, the letter accuses Planned Parenthood, the largest abortion business in the country, of accepting illegal aliens as clients.

Amy Margolis, deputy director of HHS’ Office of Population Affairs, said that the documents “paint a picture of Planned Parenthood that suggests it is engaged, across its affiliates, in widespread practices across hiring, operations, and patient treatment that unavoidably employ race in a negative manner,” according to Politico.

Planned Parenthood affiliates were given 10 days to respond to the letter, at which time the grants will be reviewed. Upon completion of a compliance review, funds could be restored, permanently rescinded, or redistributed to other entities.

It is unknown if Planned Parenthood plans to abide by Trump’s new policies in order to receive federal funding.

Currently, the Trump administration is withholding and reviewing $27.5 million of Title X’s over $200 million budget.

Within weeks of returning to office, Trump reinstated the Hyde Amendment (which forbids most federal funds from directly supporting elective abortions) and the Mexico City Policy (which forbids non-governmental organizations from using taxpayer dollars for elective abortions abroad) and cut millions in pro-abortion subsidies by freezing U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) spending.

But those moves do not yet cut off the nation’s largest abortion chain from public funding. So congressional Republicans have proposed two different measures: the No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion and Abortion Insurance Full Disclosure Act, which permanently bans federal funds from being used for abortion; and the Defund Planned Parenthood Act, which disqualifies the organization and its affiliates specifically.

Furthermore, last week, Trump promised that his administration would look into Planned Parenthood’s illegal sale of aborted baby body parts.

