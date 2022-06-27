Trump: ‘God made the decision’ to overturn Roe v. Wade

While Trump had a hand in the historic overturn of Roe v. Wade, he is crediting God with the ruling. Ron DeSantis similarly described the decision as an answer to prayer.

(LifeSiteNews) – Former president Donald Trump is giving credit to God for the historic victory of the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

“God made the decision,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News, when asked whether he felt he played a role in the undoing of Roe.

Trump is widely seen as instrumental in the decision, since he appointed three justices who decisively tipped the ideological scales of the court in favor of conservatism: Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett.

“This brings everything back to the states where it has always belonged,” Trump added. “This is following the Constitution, and giving rights back when they should have been given long ago.”

The same day, Florida governor Ron DeSantis suggested the ruling was God’s answer, via the Supreme Court, to prayer. Like Trump, he framed the decision as a correct interpretation of the Constitution.

DeSantis tweeted Friday, “By properly interpreting the Constitution, the Supreme Court has answered the prayers of millions upon millions of Americans.” He further pledged to “expand pro-life protections” and “stand for life by promoting adoption, foster care, and child welfare.”

By properly interpreting the Constitution, the Supreme Court has answered the prayers of millions upon millions of Americans. pic.twitter.com/CsPFpNnUPk — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) June 24, 2022

Michael Blado responded to DeSantis’ tweet, “Glory to God!! Thank you SCOTUS, thank you 45 the G.O.A.T.,” in a reference to Trump, who he considers the greatest president of all time.

The Supreme Court’s repudiation of Roe came in its opinion on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, in which it upheld Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban. The state of Mississippi brought the case to the Supreme Court after a lower court struck down the abortion restriction.

The Court’s opinion, which was delivered by Justice Samuel Alito, was joined by Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett. Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in a separate opinion that he supported leaving the Mississippi ban in place, but would not have overturned Roe.

Countless lives are expected to be saved as a consequence of the ruling. Already, about 10 states have effectively eliminated abortion for the first time since 1973, while 10 or more are set to ban the barbaric practice in the coming days and weeks.

