Trump hails ‘big victory’ as commission throws out local election results in Nevada

LAS VEGAS, Nevada, November 17, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — President Donald Trump celebrated a “[b]ig victory” on Monday over Clark County commissioners in Nevada refraining from certifying the results for a local county commission race. However, this decision does not directly impact the county’s presidential election results, which had been certified the same day.

In a tweet, the president said, “Big victory moments ago in the State of Nevada. The all Democrat County Commissioner race, on same ballot as President, just thrown out because of large scale voter discrepancy. Clark County officials do not have confidence in their own election security. Major impact!”

Big victory moments ago in the State of Nevada. The all Democrat County Commissioner race, on same ballot as President, just thrown out because of large scale voter discrepancy. Clark County officials do not have confidence in their own election security. Major impact! https://t.co/TLHnFKNN6g — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2020

Steven Nelson of the New York Post reports the “Clark County Commission, which governs the Las Vegas area, certified the results of the Nov. 3 election with the exception of county commissioner for District C, which was divided by 10 votes.”

“District C voters split 76,586 for Democrat Ross Miller and 76,576 for Republican Stavros Anthony,” Nelson wrote.

In explaining the issue further, Joe Gloria, the registrar of voters in the county, relayed to commissioners, “We have found discrepancies that we can’t explain that would cast a doubt on whether or not that margin of victory is solid.”

They had identified “139 discrepancies in District C, including six people who voted twice,” according to Nelson.

With regards to a rerun for the District C race, Gloria stated this was the only race that needed to be repeated as “that’s the only race in the entire election we have any concern related to the outcome. And it’s because of the margin.”

Trump lost the state of Nevada to Democrat challenger Joe Biden by 33,596 votes, according to the Associated Press.

As reported by local journalist Megan Messerly, 2,243 provisional ballots were rejected in the election due to various reasons, including over 1,900 by individuals who were not registered to vote, and 115 who had voted more than once.

Former Nevada Attorney General, and co-chair of the Trump campaign in the state, Adam Laxalt, tweeted, “The Clark County Commission just threw out an election that represents almost 1/6 of the total votes cast in Clark County because there were too many ‘discrepancies’ to be sure that that the results in that election can be certain. 153K votes in this election.”

The Clark County Commission just threw out an election that represents almost 1/6 of the total votes cast in Clark County because there were too many "discrepancies" to be sure that that the results in that election can be certain. 153K votes in this election. https://t.co/kqO1cBwnYH — Adam Paul Laxalt (@AdamLaxalt) November 16, 2020

This uncertain result comes in the wake of numerous reports of Democrats in swing states pursuing policies to undermine election integrity which resulted, according to Trump attorney Sidney Powell, in a “massive … effort to steal this election from we the people of the United States of America.”

In a statement made November 7, after the media had projected Democrat challenger Joe Biden to be the winner, without any results yet officially certified, President Trump pledged, “I will not rest until the American People have the honest vote count they deserve and that Democracy demands.”

