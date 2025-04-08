Trump halts federal aid to Maine prisons after state allows man to be incarcerated with women

They were letting a giant 6-foot-1, 245-pound guy be housed in a female prison. ‘No longer!’ Attorney General Pam Bondi declared.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – The Trump administration revoked all nonessential funding from Maine’s Department of Corrections, citing the presence of a “transgender inmate” — a gender-confused male presenting himself as female — being held in a women’s prison.

Attorney General Pam Bondi announced the move this morning on Fox News’ morning show, Fox and Friends.

“We pulled all nonessential funding from the Department of Corrections in Maine because they were allowing a man in a women’s prison,” Bondi said while standing on the front lawn of the White House.

She described the gender-confused inmate as “a giant, 6-foot-1, 245-pound guy who committed a double murder with a knife, stabbed his parents to death and the family dog, and he identified as a woman!”

“So, they were letting him be housed in a female prison. No longer!” Bondi declared.

“We will pull your funding,” she warned. “We will protect women in prison. We will protect women in sports. We will protect women throughout this country. No more of that.”

Meanwhile, the Fox News chyron below Bondi explained “Maine loses $1.5+ million in federal grants for allowing trans women in female jails.”

🚨 #BREAKING: Trump administration REVOKES all nonessential funding from the Maine Department of Corrections after they allowed a man in a woman’s prison. WHOA! “A giant, 6-foot-1, 245 pound guy, who committed a double m*rder with a knife… he identified as a woman!” “They… pic.twitter.com/D4hOGiS9Y3 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 8, 2025

The decision to withhold the funding aligns with Trump’s executive order (EO), “Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government,” signed on Day One of his new administration.

Among its many provisions, the sweeping EO established that “Federal funds shall not be used to promote gender ideology. Each agency shall assess grant conditions and grantee preferences and ensure grant funds do not promote gender ideology.”

In particular, the “Attorney General and Secretary of Homeland Security” were directed to “ensure that males are not detained in women’s prisons or housed in women’s detention centers.”

It further charges the Attorney General to “ensure that the Bureau of Prisons revises its policies concerning medical care to be consistent with this order and shall ensure that no Federal funds are expended for any medical procedure, treatment, or drug for the purpose of conforming an inmate’s appearance to that of the opposite sex.”

“Taxpayer dollars shouldn’t fund policies that compromise prison security or enable bureaucratic overreach. Maine’s mismanagement exposed systemic failures in prioritizing ideology over basic safeguards,” DOGEai noted on X. “This correction reinforces fiscal responsibility while protecting both inmates and public resources from reckless governance.”

Since February, President Trump and Maine Gov. Janet Mills have clashed over gender-confused male athletes being allowed to compete in girls’ school sports in the Pine Tree State.

During his inauguration speech in the U.S. Capitol rotunda, Trump was unequivocal: “I will end the government policy to socially engineer race and gender into every aspect of public and private life.”

“As of today, it will henceforth be the official policy of the United States Government that there are only two genders; male and female,” he proclaimed.

Share











