Trump has been taking hydroxychloroquine for weeks to protect against coronavirus: Live updates

President Donald Trump has revealed he has been taking hydroxychloroquine, the drug some doctors say has been highly effective at treating the coronavirus, for “a few weeks.” The drug is normally prescribed to treat malaria, arthritis, and lupus. He has also been taking a zinc supplement. The president has repeatedly tested negative for the coronavirus but is taking the drugs as a prophylactic.

May 19, 2020, 11:37 a.m. EST: Trump has given the World Health Organization (WHO) 30 days to reform or it will permanently lose U.S. funding.

“The only way forward for the World Health Organization is if it can actually demonstrate independence from China,” he said in a letter to the pro-abortion United Nations entity. “I cannot allow American taxpayer dollars to continue to finance an organization that, in its present state, is so clearly not serving America’s interests.”

May 19, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – A cafe in Germany is providing patrons with pool noodles to wear on their heads to aid in “social distancing.”

People who try to swim at public beaches over Memorial Day weekend will be “taken right out of the water,” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said. He also said lifeguards are banned from being on duty. It is unclear who will be tasked with extracting swimmers.

The Associated Press reports:

A county judge has declared Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s coronavirus restrictions “null and void” because she didn’t have her emergency orders approved by the Legislature. Baker County Circuit Judge Matthew Shirtcliff made the ruling Monday in a lawsuit brought by churches that had sued saying the social-distancing directives were unconstitutional. … Brown said she would immediately appeal the ruling to the state Supreme Court to try to keep the emergency orders in effect.

U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) Alex Azar said on CNN that “in places that are opening, we're not seeing this spike in cases."

“We still see spikes in some areas that are, in fact, closed,” he added.

Breitbart reports:

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar during Monday’s “America’s Newsroom” on Fox News Channel revealed that at President Donald Trump’s request, he has delivered “an extremely stern warning” to the World Health Organization in regards to its handling of the early stages of the coronavirus outbreak in China. Azar said his message included a call for “significant structural reform” in the organization, adding the W.H.O. and China need “to be held accountable” for their actions that allowed the virus to spread around the world.

According to Axios, Trump “declined an invitation to address a virtual gathering of the World Health Organization, which proceeded today with addresses from several world leaders but only a blistering rebuke from the U.S.”

China's President Xi Jinping accepted an invitation to speak at the gathering.

The pro-abortion World Health Organization is a United Nations entity. Its connections to communist China are currently under scrutiny, and Trump has frozen U.S. funding to it.

The Epoch Times has a list of where all 50 states and the District of Columbia are in their lockdowns or easing of them.

Idaho, Florida, Mississippi, Montana, and South Carolina are among the freer states.

California, Illinois, Washington, D.C., New Mexico, New York, Hawaii, and Washington state are among the least free.

Massachusetts churches are allowed to open at 40 percent capacity now. “Places of worship are encouraged to modify communal rituals, like taking communion or passing of the peace, so as to limit contact with others,” its government health guidelines urge. “Consider distributing, where applicable, prepackaged communion or sacraments.”