Trump HHS: ‘Transgender’ Biden official Richard Levine ‘betrayed vulnerable families’

The Biden administration and Richard ‘Rachel’ Levine ‘manipulated and betrayed vulnerable families’ by pushing dangerous transgender interventions on children, HHS Admiral Brian Christine said.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — A top Trump health official slammed the Biden administration’s gender-confused Admiral Richard “Rachel” Levine, saying that he “manipulated and betrayed vulnerable families” by pushing underage “transitions.”

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has published a new report about gender dysphoria that contradicts the dangerous recommendations – including advising parents of dysphoric children to chemically and surgically “change” their sex – made during the Biden administration by Levine and others.

The massive report, titled Treatment for Pediatric Gender Dysphoria: Review of Evidence and Best Practices, was released through the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Brian Christine.

“My message to parents and kids navigating a world mired in confusion and despair is very simple: The prior administration and my predecessor, Rachel [Richard] Levine, manipulated and betrayed vulnerable families,” said Christine in a video published to social media.

Levine, a male who identified as a female who held the position at the HHS now occupied by Admiral Christine, had long been an outspoken promoter of transgender interventions for minors. Before becoming a public figure, he was a pediatrician specializing in so-called “LGBTQ medicine.”

Today, we released a report exposing the truth: pediatric sex-rejecting procedures are not evidence-based. They are dangerous. Enough is enough. Read it for yourself. Protecting children should not be controversial, it is our duty. The tide is turning. pic.twitter.com/ggGBdvMwxv — ADM Brian Christine, MD (@ADM_Christine) November 19, 2025

“The Trump administration has the wheel now, and we will never, never abandon you. We are committed to gold standard science, not a political agenda, and we are always guided by radical transparency,” promised Christine.

“This is not about politics. It’s about science, it’s about safety, and it’s about trust,” said the admiral. “Our mission is to ensure that every American, and especially every child, receives medical care that is evidence-based, that is ethical, and worthy of the public’s confidence.”

While the 400-page document is not a clinical practice guideline and does not issue legislative or policy recommendations, it does, however, seek to provide the most accurate and current information available regarding the evidence base for the treatment of gender dysphoria.

The report found that the harms from sex-rejecting procedures – including puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and surgical operations – are significant, long-term, and too often ignored or inadequately tracked.

These conclusions confirm President Trump’s Make America Healthy Again Commission’s findings that unnecessary procedures and long-term health risks such as infertility are the byproduct of the over-medicalization of children.

“The American Medical Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics peddled the lie that chemical and surgical sex-rejecting procedures could be good for children,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. “They betrayed their oath to first do no harm, and their so-called ‘gender-affirming care’ has inflicted lasting physical and psychological damage on vulnerable young people. That is not medicine — it’s malpractice.”

“This report marks a turning point for American medicine,” said National Institutes of Health Director Jay Bhattacharya, MD, PhD. “The evidence in it meticulously documents the risks the profession has imposed on vulnerable children. At the NIH, we are committed to ensuring that science, not ideology, guides America’s medical research.”

