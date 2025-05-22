Trump highlights ‘genocide’ of white farmers to South African president during White House meeting

Trump confronted the South African president about the widespread killing of White farmers in the country, telling him, ‘White South Africans are fleeing because of the violence and racist laws.’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — President Donald Trump confronted the South African president with video evidence of persecution and murder against White farmers during a White House press meeting.

During a televised meeting between South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Trump on May 21, the U.S. president addressed the persecution of White farmers in South Africa.

“We have many people that feel they are being persecuted, and they are coming to the United States. We take from many locations if we feel there is persecution or genocide going on,” Trump said.

Addressing Ramaphosa directly, he added: “Generally, they are White farmers and they are fleeing South Africa, and it’s very sad to see, but I hope we can have an explanation of that because I know you don’t want that.”

President Trump always brings the receipts. 🧾🧾🧾 pic.twitter.com/lokUUwqglP — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 21, 2025

Trump then showed Ramaphosa and all the present members of the press a video compilation that included speeches by Julius Malema, the leader of South Africa’s communist Economic Freedom Fighters party, openly calling for the killing of White people in South Africa.

Malema is seen galvanizing his supporters at a party event, singing a song that calls for the killing of the White farmers. “Kill the Boer, the farmer!” he shouts into the microphone. Boers are the descendants of Dutch-speaking settlers in Southern Africa.

The video also included a roadside memorial with thousands of white crosses, representing the graves of those killed in attacks on farms.

“These are burial sites. Right here. Burial sites, over a thousand of white farmers and those cars are lined up to pay love on a Sunday morning,” Trump said.

The U.S. president continued to shine a light on the violence against White farmers in front of Ramaphosa, holding up a stack of articles that reported on individual attacks on farms.

“White South Africans are fleeing because of the violence and racist laws,” he stated.

“A correct and a fair media exposes things. But we have a very corrupt media,” Trump stressed. “They won’t even report this. If this were the other way around, it would be the biggest story.”

“All we know is we are being inundated with people, White farmers from South Africa. It’s a big problem,” he added.

Ramaphosa responded that the speeches seen in the video “are not government policy.”

“Our government policy is completely against what he was saying,” he stated, adding that “they are a small minority party which is allowed to exist in terms of our constitution.”

He also insisted that criminal activity in the country is not only directed against White people.

Trump criticized the South African government for passing laws that allow it to expropriate land without payment.

“They’re taking people’s land away, and in many cases, those people are being executed, and in many cases, it’s not the government that’s killing them. It’s people that kill them and then take their land, and nothing happens to them.”

Both Ramaphosa and his white agriculture minister insisted that they vehemently oppose the murderous rhetoric in the videos. However, Ramaphosa has been a leader in the cause of expropriating land and “redistributing” it without compensation to its previous owners. In a speech given in December 2017 to the African National Congress, Ramaphosa said: “The land of our forefathers and our foremothers must return to our people without any fail and without any payment of compensation.”

Here is President Ramaphosa saying he wants to seize land from people he doesn’t consider “our people” and give them zero compensation. If Trump’s claim is so baseless, then why not just ask him what land he’s referring to? pic.twitter.com/KE4HcjUqpx — Jacktron (@jacktronprime) May 21, 2025

