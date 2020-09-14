Trump hits Biden for supporting ‘after-term abortion, which is basically baby execution’

URGENT PETITION: Tell the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade! Sign the petition here.

LAS VEGAS, September 14, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – President Donald Trump took forceful aim at Democrat opponent Joe Biden’s position on abortion over the weekend, accusing the former vice president of supporting “baby execution.”

The president was speaking at a Latinos for Trump roundtable in Nevada, The Independent reported, during which he declared that Biden supports “after-term abortion, which is basically baby execution."

The Independent claims Trump’s characterization was “incorrect” because Biden’s “voting record has been historically conservative with regard to abortion.” In fact, while Biden was more moderate years ago, he is currently running as an abortion absolutist with a plan to enshrine virtually-unlimited abortion into federal law at taxpayer expense. Last year, he abandoned the last vestiges of his former moderation by disavowing the Hyde Amendment, which bars direct federal funding for most abortions.

Further, Biden has not dissented from his party’s opposition to the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, which would guarantee basic medical care for infants delivered alive after failed abortions, and even selected Sen. Kamala Harris of California, who voted against the bill, as his running mate.

By contrast, Trump has worked to oppose federal funding of abortion and the abortion industry, including restoring and expanding the Mexico City Policy (which bars foreign aid to abortion groups), disqualifying organizations involved in abortion from family planning funds, and endorsing legislation to fully defund Planned Parenthood.

“While Joe Biden failed Hispanic-Americans, I’ve delivered for Hispanic-Americans more than any other president,” Trump declared at the roundtable, the New York Post added. “I’m fighting for you every single day, and you understand that better than anybody.”