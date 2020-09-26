Trump hits Dems for saying ‘black lives matter,’ supporting ‘unlimited abortion of black children’

URGENT PETITION: Tell the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade! Sign the petition here.

ATLANTA, Georgia, September 26, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – President Donald Trump called out Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden for saying “that black lives matter,” while failing to protect “the most vulnerable black lives of all, unborn children.”

During remarks in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, Trump said that Democrats “support the unlimited abortion of black children right up until the ninth month of pregnancy.”

"Joe Biden and the Democrats say that Black lives matter, but they do not protect the most vulnerable Black lives of all, unborn children."@AlvedaCKing @blkprolifewoman @ryanbomberger #ProLifeVoicesForTrump #BlackVoicesForTrump pic.twitter.com/gx6AyQLk4c — Susan B. Anthony List (@SBAList) September 25, 2020

According to the latest numbers published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 38 percent of abortions in 2016 were procured by black women. At the same time, just under 15 percent of the population in the United States is black.

The CDC notes that black women had both the highest abortion rate (25.1 abortions per 1,000 women ages 15–44 years) and the highest abortion ratio (401 abortions per 1,000 live births).

While the abortion numbers among black women decreased in years past, black women still account for the largest portion of overall abortions.

As observed by Live Action, “Black abortions (236,919 estimated) outnumbered the top nine leading causes of death (235,139) for Black Americans combined.” Other leading causes of death include heart diseases, diabetes, and Alzheimer’s.

The president yesterday also referred to Democratic Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, who last year suggested that doctors could refuse to resuscitate an infant born alive after a failed abortion “if that’s what the mother and the family desire.”

“But if you look at the governor of Virginia,” Trump commented, “he said, ‘The baby is born, and then they start to talk.’ I said, ‘Wait a minute, that’s not abortion. That’s not abortion. You know what that is? No, I call it execution.”

He explained that “the Democrats champion Planned Parenthood, an organization founded on racism that continues to target the black community.”

Planned Parenthood was founded by Margaret Sanger, who is known for her racist remarks.

In 1939, she wrote, “We should hire three or four colored ministers, preferably with social-service backgrounds, and with engaging personalities. The most successful educational approach to the Negro is through a religious appeal.”

“We don’t want the word to go out that we want to exterminate the Negro population, and the minister is the man who can straighten out that idea if it ever occurs to any of their more rebellious members,” she added.

Regarding contraception, Sanger said, “Knowledge of birth control is essentially moral. Its general, though prudent, practice must lead to a higher individuality and ultimately to a cleaner race.”

“Birth control is nothing more or less than the facilitation of the process of weeding out the unfit, of preventing the birth of defectives or of those who will become defective,” she continued.

Trump contrasted the Democrats’ position on abortion with that of the Republican Party. “Republicans believe that all human life is sacred. At no time before has there been a clearer choice between two parties, two visions, two philosophies, two agendas for the future.”

“Now, you know that,” he told his audience at the event run in cooperation with Black Voices for Trump. “There’s never been a difference like this.”

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ plan to undo any efforts made by the Trump administration not to finance abortions with federal money was revealed in late July.

The former vice president under President Barack Obama dedicated one section of his Agenda for Women to “Reproductive Health,” which is generally a reference to abortion. He said he “will work to codify Roe v. Wade, and his Justice Department will do everything in its power to stop the rash of state laws that so blatantly violate Roe v. Wade.”

Roe v. Wade is the 1973 Supreme Court ruling essentially legalizing abortion across the country under the guise of a woman’s right to privacy.

Biden said he wanted to repeal the Hyde Amendment, which prohibits most federal funding of abortions, by reissuing “guidance specifying that states cannot refuse Medicaid funding for Planned Parenthood and other providers and reverse the Trump Administration’s rule preventing these organizations from obtaining Title X funds.”

Planned Parenthood commits more than 345,000 abortions annually, according to its most recent annual report. Additionally, the organization handed out more than 593,000 emergency contraception kits, commonly known as the morning-after pill, which can also cause abortions in many cases.

Biden’s plan would, accordingly, enable women to abort their babies using taxpayer money.

The Democratic presidential candidate, in his Agenda for Women, also vowed to rescind the Mexico City Policy requiring foreign non-governmental organizations (NGOs) not to “perform or actively promote abortion as a method of family planning” as a condition for receiving federal money.