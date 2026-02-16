Trump honors pro-life work of Susan B. Anthony in official statement

'On what would have been her 206th birthday, we recommit to the timeless truth she spent her life defending: that every human being is made in the holy image of God.'

(LifeSiteNews) — On Sunday, February 15, the White House issued a presidential message celebrating Susan B. Anthony Day. President Donald Trump commemorated her “fierce moral clarity in condemning abortion” and dedication to the truth that “every human being is made in the holy image of God.”

The full statement is reprinted in full below.

Presidential Message on Susan B. Anthony Day

Today, we honor the life and legacy of Susan B. Anthony—a true American giant and an unwavering advocate for the cause of human dignity. On what would have been her 206th birthday, we recommit to the timeless truth she spent her life defending: that every human being is made in the holy image of God.

Susan B. Anthony was a champion for women’s suffrage, abolition, the sanctity of life, and the dignity of work. During her storied life, she co-founded the National Woman Suffrage Association, traveled the Nation delivering inspiring speeches to crowds of thousands, and never stopped fighting to advance the cause of liberty. Her tireless efforts later laid the foundation for the ratification of the 19th Amendment—securing women’s right to vote. Anthony is also remembered for her fierce moral clarity in condemning abortion and her steadfast work to end slavery.

My Administration is proudly carrying forth the torch of Anthony’s legacy by fearlessly protecting life, women, and families. We are bolstering federal support for adoption, expanding vital resources for expectant mothers, defending equal opportunities for women and girls in athletics, ending taxpayer-funded abortion, and upholding the First Amendment freedoms that made Anthony’s extraordinary advocacy possible.

As we honor the monumental contributions of Susan B. Anthony to our great American story, we recommit as one people to building a Nation where every citizen can thrive, every child is cherished, and the blessings of liberty and justice are secured for all.

