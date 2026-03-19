Trump honors St. Joseph, ‘Terror of Demons’ in official White House statement

'Guided by his example, we will never stop fighting for Saint Joseph’s legacy in our homes, churches, culture, and public square,' Trump wrote.

(LifeSiteNews) — In an extraordinary White House proclamation issued on the Feast Day of St. Joseph, President Trump identified the earthly father of Jesus as the “Terror of Demons” and called for young men to emulate him, urging them to “embrace faith, get married, start a family, and raise the next generation of proud, freedom-loving, God-fearing American citizens.”

“Saint Joseph—the earthly father of Jesus Christ and one of the most revered figures in the Bible … was a model father, husband, and worker, as well as a living embodiment of Christian virtue,” began the president.

“He spent his life working tirelessly, without accolades or recognition, to protect his family and raise the Son of God. Through every trial and tribulation, Saint Joseph led his family with dignity, strength, and moral courage,” said the president.

“In the face of uncertainty and danger, time and again, he valiantly surrendered to God’s will with faith, fortitude, humility, and obedience—playing a central role in the life of Jesus Christ and the history of salvation,” he explained.

“He is recognized as the head of the Holy Family, the patron saint of workers, and the ‘Terror of Demons,’ and he remains revered by countless citizens for his tremendous example of what it means to be a man, father, and husband,” said Trump.

He continued:

In recent years, our Nation has witnessed the rise of an extremist cultural movement that has sought to weaken the values championed by Saint Joseph. But my Administration is offering a much brighter vision for our rising generation. Instead of indoctrinating our young men with radicalism and hate, we must encourage them to embrace faith, get married, start a family, and raise the next generation of proud, freedom-loving, God-fearing American citizens. Guided by his example, we will never stop fighting for Saint Joseph’s legacy in our homes, churches, culture, and public square. On his feast day, we honor Saint Joseph’s incredible life, we pay tribute to his countless silent sacrifices, and we vow to forge a radiant American future marked by the timeless values of faith in God, love of family, and devotion to human freedom.

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