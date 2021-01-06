BREAKING: Trump: ‘If Mike Pence does the right thing, we win the election’

Challenge to the Electoral College vote needs YOUR help! Contact your U.S. Rep and Senator today!

WASHNIGTON, D.C., January 6, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – “If Mike Pence does the right thing, we win the election,” President Trump told supporters at the March to Save America in Washington, D.C., this afternoon.

“States want to revote, the states got defrauded, they were given false information, they voted on it. Now, they want to recertify, they want it back,” Trump said. “All Vice President Pence has to do is send it back to the states to recertify.”

Pence will preside over the congressional certification the Electoral College results from the 2020 presidential election this afternoon. “I just spoke to Mike,” the president revealed, “I said, ‘That doesn’t take courage, what takes courage is to do nothing.’”

Three hundred Republican lawmakers from battleground states joined President Trump over the weekend for a private briefing to review evidence of fraud and illegality in the 2020 election. Got Freedom, the 501(c)(4) group that hosted the meeting, said that it was organized at the lawmakers’ request.

Got Freedom also arranged a letter campaign following the briefing that has circulated among state legislators, urging Pence, as the presiding officer of today’s vote, to pause proceedings to allow the legislators to vote on their states’ electors.

Over 110 state representatives and senators have signed petitions asking Pence for more time, and additional signatures may have been delivered to the vice president this morning.

Various legal experts, including Phill Kline, former attorney general of Kansas, have stressed in recent days that Pence has constitutional authority to halt certification and allow states to conduct investigation. Former Texas legislator Rick Green told LifeSiteNews that Pence has power to “set up the rules” for the congressional joint session.

“The states that are in question could still meet and name their slate of electors and should do that. They could literally do that tomorrow,” Green said.

If Pence declines to take up the approach outlined in the letters, he still could refuse to count contested swing state electors. Republicans in Congress cannot put together the votes needed to reject electors themselves, as the Democrats have a majority in the House of Representatives.

If that happens, “then we’re stuck with a president who lost the election by a lot, and we have to live with that for four more years,” President Trump said.

“We’re just not gonna let that happen,” he declared.