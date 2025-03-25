Trump is swiftly untangling the economic knots tied under the Obama and Biden administrations

(Conservative Treehouse) — If you are concerned about the economics of American life, the first step is to understand the financial influences that were put into place by President Barack Obama, then again with Obama’s team under the auspices of Joe Biden.

President Donald Trump is rapidly untangling the tentacles of Obama’s “share the wealth” exfiltration policy, and he will achieve success on a scale most economic analysts cannot fathom. Traditional financial media, including those who follow the influences of Wall Street, are constrained by their need to retain pretenses. However, President Trump and his economic team are very clear-eyed and focused.

We are already seeing major drops in core energy prices including gasoline. These decreases will have downstream impacts on all consumer goods, and we will notice a significant drop in food prices in two steps.

The first will be moderate and the result of harvest one cost decreases. The second price drop will be even greater and will come as a result in major farm costs for the second harvest sequence. By Thanksgiving 2025, lowered energy prices in combination with “food prepared at home” price drops will be the leading cause of a major decline in inflation.

In the background of this domestic outcome, the April 2 tariffs will start to ripple through durable goods. Initially, there will be waves and fluctuations as some durable goods prices increase and other durable goods prices decrease. The more the components of the product are domestically manufactured, the more the price of the end product will drop in price.

As a result, the aggregate downward pressure (higher domestic content) will exceed the upward pressure (higher import content component goods) and overall prices for durable goods will decline. This deflationary pressure point will increase over time as the end of the Marshal Plan starts to return dollars to the United States.

All of the above factors focus on total cost of goods (TCG) outcomes. However, the MAGAnomic program doesn’t stop with “goods.” The next phase of MAGAnomics, the geopolitical angle, will run in the background; lesser noticed, more difficult to track, and yet subject to geopolitical gaslighting from the financial media.

President Trump is currently reversing the dollar-value damage (currency damage) that Barack Obama and Joe Biden intentionally created. Trump has expressed an intention to align a new geopolitical strategic relationship with Russia, after the issues with the Ukraine-Russia conflict are resolved.

The primary focus of this strategic U.S-Russia relationship will be economic; however, Trump is positioned to leverage Putin’s assistance toward regional issues around the globe, specifically the Middle East and Asia-Pacific.

The first sequential step will be to reverse the sanctions against Russia. By reversing the sanction regime, the BRICS+ alignment is weakened, and the dollar-based global trade currency is strengthened. This approach has two direct benefits.

The first benefit is direct: the national security influence of a higher value dollar affords President Trump greater leverage over regional conflict zone resolution. The second benefit is less direct: a higher dollar value eliminates almost all import trade tariff outcomes. We purchase foreign goods with higher value dollars; therefore, it takes less dollars to purchase the import.

Now, keep in mind the EU has a sanctions regime against Russia that is separate to the U.S. sanctions regime. Obama’s crew used Joe Biden to pressure the EU to fall in line with “first of its kind” severe sanctions regime created by Biden’s White House, treasury, and State Department. The EU/WEF’s “Build Back Better” energy program was leveraged by Obama/Biden to create pressure points for compliance.

To benefit the USA strategy, Trump will now want the EU to remove their side of the sanction’s regime against Russia. This will be tricky, because simultaneous to this need President Trump will be removing the Marshal Plan of one-way tariffs that underpins the larger EU economic benefit with the United States.

In fact, the April 2 outline of tariffs against the EU could be (I believe will be) used to create initial leverage to nudge the EU to remove the Russian sanctions regime.

Remember, in the aggregate the sanction removal helping the Russian economy is secondary to the motive of the sanction removal assisting Trump with a higher dollar value and even more pressure on Beijing for geopolitical national security interests. This is essentially Donald Trump avoiding a U.S-China military conflict by using economics in place of military assets.

The second leverage point for EU compliance will be NATO. Trump will likely leverage U.S. continued NATO involvement as a tool to get the EU to remove Russian sanctions and simultaneously diffuse issues with higher tariffs on EU goods.

[SIDEBAR – French President Emmanuel Macron can see this coming, hence he is trying to organize a NATO system that is less reliant on the U.S. Macron is not pushing for a stronger military in the EU to defend itself, Macron is pushing for a stronger military in the EU so President Trump cannot leverage U.S. military support against French compliance with tariffs. Macron’s push for a continued Ukraine conflict is part of this equation.]

This is the rather complicated background to understand this very important interview with Special Envoy Ambassador Steve Witkoff. Within the interview Witkoff outlines some very interesting points about the relationship between President Trump and President Vladimir Putin. This is a must watch:

Most of the world will entirely miss the importance of what Ambassador Steve Witkoff is outlining in this interview. However, if you understand the bigger goals and objectives, and if you always remember President Trump is focused on the economic angle, then you can clearly see the outline of the long-term strategy.

Last point: Russia was never an enemy to the United States. Russia is an enemy to the operations of the CIA.

Reprinted with permission from Conservative Treehouse.

