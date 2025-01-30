Trump issues executive order to end gender ‘indoctrination,’ critical race theory in K-12 schools

Trump’s new order eliminates federal funding for the promotion of gender ideology and critical race theory in public schools and aims to protect parental rights, including by cracking down on ‘social transitions’ of children.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — President Donald Trump has issued yet another remarkable executive order (EO) calling on federal government agencies to end “radical indoctrination in K-12 education” and taking steps to again “instill a patriotic admiration for our incredible Nation.”

In particular, the directive aims at ending the teaching of gender ideology and critical race theory (CRT), which have taken hold in public schools across the nation in recent years.

The EO will obtain its objective by cutting off federal funding for school systems that continue to adhere to harmful indoctrination practices.

“Parents trust America’s schools to provide their children with a rigorous education and to instill a patriotic admiration for our incredible Nation and the values for which we stand,” begins the president’s 2,700-word directive.

“In recent years, however, parents have witnessed schools indoctrinate their children in radical, anti-American ideologies while deliberately blocking parental oversight,” observed Trump. “Such an environment operates as an echo chamber, in which students are forced to accept these ideologies without question or critical examination.”

“In many cases, innocent children are compelled to adopt identities as either victims or oppressors solely based on their skin color and other immutable characteristics. In other instances, young men and women are made to question whether they were born in the wrong body and whether to view their parents and their reality as enemies to be blamed,” continues the EO. “These practices not only erode critical thinking but also sow division, confusion, and distrust, which undermine the very foundations of personal identity and family unity.”

“Imprinting anti-American, subversive, harmful, and false ideologies on our Nation’s children not only violates long standing anti-discrimination civil rights law in many cases, but usurps basic parental authority. For example, steering students toward surgical and chemical mutilation without parental consent or involvement or allowing males access to private spaces designated for females may contravene Federal laws that protect parental rights,” asserts the EO. “Similarly, demanding acquiescence to ‘White Privilege’ or ‘unconscious bias,’ actually promotes racial discrimination and undermines national unity.”

“My Administration will enforce the law to ensure that recipients of Federal funds providing K-12 education comply with all applicable laws prohibiting discrimination,” wrote Trump.

The directive goes on to outline a strategy requiring the secretary of education, the secretary of defense, and the secretary of health and human services, in consultation with the attorney general, to provide a strategy to eliminate federal funding or support for illegal and discriminatory treatment and indoctrination in K-12 schools – including based on gender ideology and discriminatory “equity” ideology – and to protect parental rights.

‘Nurseries of democracy’

“Every student deserves to be treated equally under the law, regardless of race or religion. Schools exist to educate, not indoctrinate children,” wrote Alliance Defending Freedom Senior Counsel Tyson Langhofer, director of the Center for Academic Freedom, regarding the EO.

“As the U.S. Supreme Court recently wrote, K-12 schools are the ‘nurseries of democracy,’ underscoring the inherent duty of schools to teach students how to engage in civil discourse on difficult topics and build common ground, rather than separate based on their differences,” stated Langhofer.

“President Trump is right to ensure that federal funding of education goes toward teaching our nation’s children to love and respect each other—and our great nation—rather than pit kids against each other, and against the fundamental freedoms that make America exceptional,” said the ADF attorney. “All students deserve to learn in the best possible environment, free from discriminatory policies, where they can truly flourish and thrive.”

Randi Weingarten, the lesbian president of the 1.6 million-member American Federation of Teachers (AFT) appeared to be infuriated by President Trump’s executive order.

“This plan is a direct attack on all that parents and families hold dear,” asserted Weingarten in a press release, claiming, “It’s a ham-fisted, recycled and likely illegal scheme to diminish choice and deny classrooms resources to pay for tax cuts for billionaires.”

Child protection activist Chris Elston, better known as “Billboard Chris,” took to social media to warn that even with the new executive order in place, parents will still need to remain on high alert to hold school systems accountable.

“Parents will still need to be vigilant,” wrote Elston. “If schools violate this, report and expose them.”

The entire executive order, “Ending radical indoctrination in K-12 schooling” can be read here.

