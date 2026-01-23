Trump issues presidential message for National Sanctity of Life Day

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — President Donald Trump issued a presidential message for National Sanctity of Life Day on January 22, the anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision.

Trump’s message condemns Roe as an “atrocity” and stresses the “eternal truth that every human being is created in the holy image and likeness of God, blessed with infinite worth and boundless potential.”

It also highlighted Trump’s various pro-life actions, though he has faced criticism from pro-lifers for failing to take action against widespread abortion pills that are undermining state pro-life laws and for recently suggesting that Republicans may have to compromise with Democrats on abortion funding.

See the full message below:

On July 4, 1776, our Declaration of Independence righteously affirmed that every human being is endowed by Almighty God with the unalienable right to life. In the 250 years since, our commitment to this truth has been the source of our strength and the foundation of our greatness — and it has helped America remain the single greatest force for justice and human flourishing in the history of the world. This National Sanctity of Human Life Day, we renew our steadfast commitment to fostering a culture that respects, upholds, and cherishes the inherent dignity and infinite worth of every precious human soul.

Today marks the 53rd anniversary of Roe v. Wade — a moral and constitutional atrocity that silenced the American people and stripped the States of their right to protect the unborn. Thankfully, in June 2022, the United States Supreme Court corrected this disastrous decision, and decades of left-wing judicial overreach, by returning abortion policy to the American people in the States. During my first term, I was proud to have appointed three of the Associate Justices who delivered this triumphant victory for life, liberty, and American democracy.

From the moment I returned to office as the 47th President of the United States, I have taken decisive action to protect the unborn and restore a culture that unapologetically defends the sanctity of life. I was proud to enforce the Hyde Amendment and reinstate the Mexico City Policy — ending taxpayer-funded abortion at home and abroad. I also pardoned 23 pro-life activists who were unfairly targeted and prosecuted by a weaponized Department of Justice (DOJ) for practicing their faith and living their conscience. At my direction, the DOJ is now investigating the weaponization of Government against Christians and Americans of faith.

Last summer, I also proudly signed into law the One Big Beautiful Bill — a monumental win for life and the American family that expands the child tax credit, increases access to childcare, makes the paid leave tax credit permanent, protects Medicaid from funding large abortion providers, and establishes Trump accounts for newborn babies for the future of our Nation. My Administration is also committed to supporting policies that advocate for adoption, promote foster care, and protect pregnant women and mothers. At every level of the Federal Government, my Administration is boldly advancing policies that protect the most vulnerable among us and promote the growth and success of America’s families.

Today, we uphold the eternal truth that every human being is created in the holy image and likeness of God, blessed with infinite worth and boundless potential. We celebrate the heroic leaders, parents, students, and everyday citizens — including those gathering for the March for Life in Washington, D.C., this weekend — who have courageously advocated for the most vulnerable and stood up for those who cannot stand up for themselves. As President, I pledge to always be a voice for the voiceless and to never tire in fighting to protect the intrinsic dignity of every child, born and unborn.

Today, I call on the American people to join me in honoring the dignity of every human life, including those not yet born, to continue to care for women in unexpected pregnancies, and to support adoption and foster care in a more meaningful way so every child can have a loving home. Finally, I ask every citizen of this great Nation to listen to the sound of silence caused by a generation lost to us and then to raise their voices for all affected by abortion, both seen and unseen.