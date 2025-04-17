Trump: Jesus’ death and resurrection the ‘most monumental events in all of history’

President Trump described Easter as the most important moment ‘in all of history,’ urging Americans to find ‘hope in the knowledge that Christ died for them.’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — President Donald Trump acknowledged the importance of Jesus Christ’s death and resurrection during a Wednesday prayer dinner held at the White House.

In his speech at the beginning of the event, Trump said that during Holy Week, “we remember two of the most monumental events in all of history: the death and the resurrection of Jesus Christ.”

“Nearly 2,000 years ago, during the sacred week, the living son of God entered Jerusalem in triumph,” the president stated. “ Soon after the savior of mankind, who brought truth and light into the world, was betrayed, arrested, and tried, beaten, and nailed to a cross and crucified. For our sake, He gave up His life.”

“ And as the very great Reverend Billy Graham once said, ‘God proved His love on the cross when Christ hung and bled and died. It was God saying to the world: I love you.’”

“Three days later, Christ’s followers found the empty tomb,” Trump continued.

“ Jesus had defeated darkness and death and promised new life to all of humankind. And that’s what we celebrate each year at Easter, as we joyfully proclaim on Sunday, ‘He has risen.’”

“The death and resurrection of Jesus are the essence of the Christian faith, whether rich or poor, healthy or sick, young or old, or in times of peace or war, Christians everywhere find solace and hope in the knowledge that Christ died for them and that they could be united with Him in heaven, and that’s what we want. That’s what we all want,” the president said.

“The miracles of Holy Week set in motion a transformation in human existence,” Trump stressed. “Countless millions of Americans have been moved by Christ’s example to heal the sick, defend their families, lift up their communities, and make our country stronger, better, and greater than ever before.”

Trump went on to describe the success of his first three months in office.

“ We are restoring our prosperity, securing our borders. We are rebuilding the U.S. military,” he stated.

The president emphasized his administration’s effort to help persecuted Christians worldwide and to end “anti-Christian bias” in the U.S.

“There is anti-Christian. You don’t hear about that very much, but there is anti-Christian bias. We are stopping the radical indoctrination in our schools and supporting school choice, and we are going to be moving our education department and various educational departments down to the states, where they belong,” he said.

Trump noted that he “banned men from women’s sports” and “ signed an executive order making the official policy of the United States that God created two genders, male and female.”

“ America has put [its] trust in God. It will always be ‘In God we trust.’ We will never change that,” he stressed.

“ And with God’s help, we can overcome every challenge, triumph over every evil, and restore the spirit of faith in the United States for generations to come,” Trump said. ”We have a very simple slogan: Make America Great Again. And that’s exactly what we’re doing.”

Trump closed his speech by wishing everyone a “very joyful and blessed Easter.”

READ: President Trump publishes powerful Holy Week message

On Palm Sunday, Trump published a powerful Holy Week message, reiterating the importance of Christ’s death and resurrection for the atonement of mankind’s sin and the gift of eternal life in heaven.

“Through His suffering, we have redemption. Through His death, we are forgiven of our sins. Through His resurrection, we have hope of eternal life,” the president’s Palm Sunday statement read.

“We pray that America will remain a beacon of faith, hope, and freedom for the entire world, and we pray to achieve a future that reflects the truth, beauty, and goodness of Christ’s eternal kingdom in Heaven,” Trump said in his message.

