Trump Jr.: Police raid on Canadian home during lockdown is coming to US ‘if you don’t wake the hell up’

GATINEAU, Quebec, January 4, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – After a New Year’s Eve video went viral of Canadian police storming a family’s private gathering when a neighbor snitched on them for breaking lockdown rules, Donald J. Trump Jr. tweeted that such “insanity” is coming to America if people “don’t wake the hell up.”

Video posted to social media on January 1 shows about seven police officers at the doorstep of a private residence in Gatineau, Quebec, forcibly dragging out and pinning to the ground a young man who was arguing with them. Video also shows a woman, the owner of the house on rue le Baron, being detained by police outside the home, standing in her bare feet on the snow. Video shows that one of the officers who is dragging a man out of the home is not wearing a mask.

Il faut que ça devienne viral. RT en masse les amis. La lumière doit être fait sur cet événement. pic.twitter.com/nnxsGcQcOn — Nusakan le récalcitrant (@Nusakan007) January 1, 2021

Six people were in the home celebrating New Year's Eve. These included the female owner of the home, her mother and stepfather, her brother and his girlfriend, and one other guest. The police had received an anonymous complaint that the revelers were breaking Quebec's COVID-19 lockdown rules that currently prohibit indoor gatherings. Two people were ultimately arrested and all were fined $1,546 for being at the gathering.

Video of the police raid on the home has been viewed over 5 million times on Twitter.

Trump Jr., the eldest child of U.S. President Donald Trump, tweeted his alarm about the raid on Jan. 3:

“This is insanity and it’s coming here soon if you don’t wake the hell up,” he stated.

This is insanity and it’s coming here soon if you don’t wake the hell up. https://t.co/48Qk0u3tWr — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 3, 2021

Police in Gatineau defended their actions on Twitter, saying in a Jan. 2 post that the “individuals were recalcitrant and refused to cooperate,” adding that the “individual arrested in the video had assaulted a police officer, hitting him in the face a few times.”

“We ask for your collaboration to continue to respect health measures and collaborate during any police intervention,” the police warned.

But Mathieu Tessier, one of the two arrested, told CBC News that the police used excessive force during the raid.

"The police cannot do what they did to us. They treat us like animals, like criminals," he said.

Tessier said that it was his sister, the owner of the home, who was the other person arrested. It was his mother who was standing at the doorway. Tessier said his sister stepped out of the house, not wearing any shoes, to speak with police. The situation escalated, he said, when his mother opened the door to ask his sister to come back inside the home.

“The policemen took (my mother's) arms from the house and pulled to get her out," he related.

That’s when Tessier said he intervened to get between his mother and the police officer. It was at this moment that Tessier’s girlfriend started filming the video that has since gone viral.

"When I see that he was pulling my mother out, I go in the middle of them so they can leave my mother alone so I can close the door and talk," Tessier said.

The Rebel’s Ezra Levant commented that the police raid on the home was performed “Gestapo style.”

“There were six people in a house in Gatineau, Canada. A neighbour snitched. Police went in, Gestapo style. Assaulting citizens,” he commented on Twitter.

“This video is the tipping point for me,” commented Levant. “For 48 years I have been pro-police, almost fanatically so. I cannot say that anymore. I know there are still good cops out there. Some are my friends. But as the violent enforcers of the lockdown I no longer support them.”

“I will not take out my rage against the cops, because then I will wind up dead. So I will focus my rage on their bosses, the lockdown politicians,” he added.