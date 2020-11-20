Trump lawyer needs federal protection thanks to left-wing threats, docs reveal

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

November 20, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — One of the attorneys who withdrew from representing President Donald Trump’s election lawsuits has obtained federal law-enforcement protection for the threats she has endured, a Wednesday filing in the case reveals.

Linda Kerns, a Philadelphia attorney, had been representing the Trump campaign’s legal challenge in Pennsylvania until she pulled out after intense public pressure directed at Trump’s legal team by left-wing groups such as the Lincoln Project, which had urged followers to harass the campaign’s law firms, including publicizing the contact information of other lawyers involved in the case.

Kerns had joined the case after one of those firms, Porter Wright, withdrew, but pulled out herself after receiving similar treatment. “Ms. Kerns herself has been the subject of threats of harm, to the point at which the involvement of police and U.S. Marshals has been necessary to provide for her safety,” the November 18 court filing stated.

The Epoch Times reported that Kerns has previously said she has been “subjected to continuous harassment in the form of abusive emails, phone calls, physical and economic threats, and even accusations of treason — all for representing the President of the United States’ campaign in this litigation.”

She also sought sanctions against an attorney with the firm Kirkland & Ellis, which is representing Pennsylvania Democrat Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar, for leaving her a voicemail she says was threatening. Kirkland lawyer Daniel Donovan maintains the message was “discourteous and not appropriate,” but not threatening, and that the caller “was acting unilaterally, in his personal capacity, without the knowledge or authorization of undersigned counsel or the firm.”

— Article continues below Petition —

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Harassment has been a recurring issue in the post-election battle, with two Republicans on the Wayne County Board of Canvassers in Michigan saying they were pressured into certifying the local election results despite misgivings over the official counts.

The Trump campaign’s current lawsuit in Pennsylvania is not expected to cancel a sufficient number of ballots to keep former Vice President Joe Biden out of the White House, but Trump campaign attorney Rudy Giuliani announced Thursday that the campaign believes it has identified more than twice the number of ballots nationwide necessary to erase Biden’s presumptive margin of victory.

Help stop voter fraud: Project Veritas is accepting voter fraud tips here.