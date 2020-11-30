Trump lawyer outlines voter fraud in seven states, accuses Dems of holding un-constitutional election

WASHINGTON D.C, November 30, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – In his November 27 video, Trump’s Lawyer Rudy Giuliani explained the legal theory behind the various lawsuits regarding voter fraud and outlined violations of the U.S. Constitution in multiple states.

Giuliani referred to Article 2, Section 1 from the Constitution, “the Electors clause,” saying that the legal theory underpins “the single case that could be brought to the Supreme Court that consolidates the arguments made in the other six cases.”

Quoting from the text of the Constitution, Giuliani commented that “state legislature is in the first instance, and really throughout, in charge of the election.” No leeway is given to delegate power to committees or election commissioners, to change the law.

These rules are particularly important now, he continued, since they have been “broken to such an extent that so many ballots are defective that it changes the result of the election, which is largely true in every single one of these states.”

The former New York mayor then highlighted the legal and constitutional violations in various states.

Despite Pennsylvania law stipulating that ballots must be examined, as well as prohibiting any changes to be made to ballots after they are filed, some officials “went ahead and allowed certain people to fix their absentee ballot before it was entered, and that would be a violation of the law.” Whilst the numbers involved are too small to overturn “the 80,000 vote margin,” Giuliani mentioned that they are “indicative of a kind of Wild-West attitude to not follow the rules.”

A major issue was found regarding the inspection of ballots, since though “some parts of the state” performed the event “very scrupulously,” in other parts of the state “it was wholesale refusal to do it, including putting Republicans in pens, treating them like second class citizens, even forms of assault.

“268,770 of them [ballots] just cast…no security check of any kind, in violation of the Constitution” he added.

Giuliani suggested that these two issues could be points in the “overall complaint” claiming that “the Democrat National Committee, the Democrat Party and the Democrat electors, carried on an election in violation of Article 2, Section 1.”

The issues in Michigan mirror those in Pennsylvania, “where they didn’t follow the rules with regards to signature verification en masse,” but also in Michigan, Giuliani added that “they added 100,000 phoney ballots to stuff the ballot box.”

Dealing with Wisconsin, Giuliani noted that “they failed to keep the applications for the absentee ballots, which is a manner directed by the legislature for the carrying out of this election, that is ignored completely.”

The possible number of votes thus affected in Wisconsin is “about 100,000”, with the margin of votes between the two candidates being only “ten thousand.”

The anomalies were “similar” in Nevada, since, contrary to the election commission requiring “in person inspection of every one of the ballots, instead a number of ballots were run through a machine to compare the signatures.” “There is no authority in the constitution of Nevada to allow that,” added Giuliani.

Giuliani also commented on Georgia’s response to mail in ballots, saying that though the state deemed such ballots as “very dangerous, no signatures are going to have to be verified, according to a consent decree they entered into.”

Meanwhile, Arizona legislature “requires that ballots be inspected” yet “the legislative officials did away with that.” The officials also ignored the legislature “with regard to 36,000 illegals, who were allowed to vote.”

“The overview of this is,” said Giuliani, “when you look at the similarity of the fraud, in the eight districts in which we’ve brought, similar patterns, similar hidings, the similar putting republicans in corals, you see this is part of an overall plan or scheme. This wasn’t developed all on their own, spontaneously, by eight or nine leaders of the Democrat party.”

Commenting on the facts presented, Giuliani stated that “they can be proved quite quickly.”

“This is important so that we elect the right President,” he continued, adding that this would be “Donald Trump, based on honest ballots.”

A president should be “the person who’s best for the office, not best on knowing how to cheat,” he added.

Giuliani displayed great faith in his evidence, saying that the “sworn affidavits” he has, are “a lot better than just about anything they ever had when they investigated President Trump.”

The widespread voter fraud and the failure to report on it, Giuliani termed as “selling out our country in a strange way.”

Meanwhile, last Wednesday Sidney Powell released her own long-awaited lawsuit, dubbed ‘the Kraken’, in both Georgia and Michigan, pointing to huge voter fraud and violation of the constitution. “The fraud was executed by many means, but the most fundamentally troubling, insidious, and egregious is the systemic adaptation of old-fashioned ‘ballot-stuffing,’” the complaint says.

Powell’s lawsuit further mentions that “China and Iran spied on the election (and possibly manipulated it).”

