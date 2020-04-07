Trump lists numerous prayer intentions at Sunday evening COVID-19 press conference

WASHINGTON, D.C., April 7, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — President Donald Trump has once again urged Americans to pray amid the coronavirus pandemic. “I would ask that all Americans pray for the heroic doctors and nurses, for the truck drivers and grocery store workers, and for everyone fighting this battle,” he said during a press briefing Sunday evening.

Trump described how nurses are “rushing into hospitals, and they’re putting on their outfits, and they’re putting on their masks and goggles, in some cases.”

“They’re rushing into war,” he commented, repeating, “They’re rushing into war.”

“It’s an incredible thing. They’re warriors — these doctors and nurses. They’re running into buildings, and they’re literally putting it on as the doors are opening. They’re putting all their stuff and running inside,” Trump continued. “And they’re running inside to tremendous danger. Tremendous danger.”

The president also asked Americans to pray “for the families who have lost loved ones. Ask God to comfort them in their hour of grief. It’s a great hour of grief for our nation, for the world.”

Trump noted that “Christians in America and all around the world” were celebrating “Palm Sunday and the beginning of Holy Week.” On Friday, Christians will remember the death of Jesus Christ on the cross, and on Sunday, they will celebrate Easter.

Even though public Masses and the worship services of Christian denominations have been canceled across the country, Trump said, “Our great pastors and ministers are out there working very hard.”

He suggested that Christians use the current situation as a time “to turn to reflection and prayer and our own personal relationship with God.”

Trump was convinced that with “the faith of our families and the spirit of our people, and the grace of our God, we will endure, we will overcome, we will prevail. We have learned so much. We will be stronger than ever.”

Vice President Mike Pence, who participates in the daily press briefings of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, echoed Trump’s remarks. “With the continued cooperation, patience, persistence, and prayers of the American people, we’ll get through this, and we’ll get through this a lot sooner than we first thought it would take,” he said.

Sunday’s press briefing was not the first occasion for the public to hear about the importance of God in the effort to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, March 30, President Trump invited Mike Lindell, the founder and CEO of MyPillow, to speak in front of members of the media. Lindell, who had dedicated three quarters of his manufacturing capabilities to producing cotton face masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, went off script to talk about God.

“And I encourage you: Use this time at home to get — home to get back in the Word, read our Bibles, and spend time with our families,” he said.

“God gave us grace on November 8th, 2016, to change the course we were on. God had been taken out of our schools and lives. A nation had turned its back on God,” Lindell explained.

“With our great president, vice president, and this administration and all the great people in this country praying daily, we will get through this and get back to a place that’s stronger and safer than ever,” the businessman concluded.

At the beginning of the crisis, when there were still only about 2,000 cases in the whole country, President Trump declared March 15 a “National Day of Prayer” to ask God “for protection and strength” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his proclamation, he pointed out that in times of great need, “Americans have always turned to prayer to help guide us through trials and periods of uncertainty.”

While countless Americans were forbidden to participate in Mass and other religious services already in mid-March, the president said, “We must not cease asking God for added wisdom, comfort, and strength, and we must especially pray for those who have suffered harm or who have lost loved ones.”

President Trump asked believers “to pray for the health and well-being of your fellow Americans and to remember that no problem is too big for God to handle.”

He quoted “the holy words” of 1 Peter 5:7 in his proclamation. “Cast[] all your care upon him, for he careth for you,” the Scripture says.

“Let us pray that all those affected by the virus will feel the presence of our Lord’s protection and love during this time. With God’s help, we will overcome this threat,” Trump said.

A second intention listed by Trump was “to pray for those on the front lines of the response, especially our Nation’s outstanding medical professionals and public health officials who are working tirelessly to protect all of us from the coronavirus and treat patients who are infected; all of our courageous first responders, National Guard, and dedicated individuals who are working to ensure the health and safety of our communities; and our Federal, State, and local leaders.”

In conclusion, the president emphasized that through prayer, as well as acts of love, “we will rise to this challenge and emerge stronger and more united than ever before.”