Sorry! AV staffers in Trump press room caught cursing on hot mic, picked up by LifeSite’s YouTube channel

A note for our readers and viewers concerned about bad language heard on a livestream today
Thu Nov 19, 2020 - 4:46 pm EST
By The Editors
November 19, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Today LifeSiteNews shared on our YouTube channel a livestream of the Trump campaign’s press conference about voter fraud.

During the livestream, it appeared that the campaign had technical difficulties.

Because LifeSite sourced the livestream from the campaign’s YouTube channel, the vulgar language Trump staffers were using, as well as their visible on-screen streaming issues, came through on our channel. We are sorry our viewers had to hear this on our channel, where we strive to keep all language family-friendly.

