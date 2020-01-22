Trump makes Roe anniversary ‘Sanctity of Life Day’: ‘We will never tire of defending innocent life’

Tell the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade. Sign the petition here.

WASHINGTON, D.C., January 22, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – U.S. President Donald J. Trump has declared January 22, the anniversary of the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision imposing abortion on demand across the country, to be “National Sanctity of Human Life Day.”

In a proclamation issued yesterday, Trump declared that “every person — the born and unborn, the poor, the downcast, the disabled, the infirm, and the elderly — has inherent value” and said that the U.S. “proudly and strongly reaffirms our commitment to protect the precious gift of life at every stage, from conception to natural death.”

He touted his administration’s pro-life achievements at home and abroad.

The proclamation referenced his administration’s efforts to build “an international coalition to dispel the concept of abortion as a fundamental human right” and said that his administration would “oppose any projects that attempt to assert a global right to taxpayer‑funded abortion on demand, up to the moment of delivery.”

“We will never tire of defending innocent life — at home or abroad,” he promised.

The proclamation referenced the recent decline in the number and rate of abortions in America.

“Americans should celebrate this decline in the number and rate of abortions, which represents lives saved,” said Trump.

Trump urged Congress to “prohibit abortions of later-term babies.” On the campaign trail, he has repeatedly mentioned Democrats’ defense of abortion through all nine months of pregnancy and even their opposition to banning infanticide.

Trump also issued a particular thanks to pro-lifers and those who support women in “unexpected pregnancies” and who help to “provide healing to women who have had abortions.”

He wrote:

As a Nation, we must remain steadfastly dedicated to the profound truth that all life is a gift from God, who endows every person with immeasurable worth and potential. Countless Americans are tireless defenders of life and champions for the vulnerable among us. We are grateful for those who support women experiencing unexpected pregnancies, those who provide healing to women who have had abortions, and those who welcome children into their homes through foster care and adoption. On National Sanctity of Human Life Day, we celebrate the wonderful gift of life and renew our resolve to build a culture where life is always revered.

Pro-life activists have previously praised Trump for being the “most pro-life president in history.” He has appointed conservative, pro-life judges to various courts; stopped taxpayer dollars from funding abortion abroad; defunded the United Nations Population Fund, which cooperates with China’s forced abortion regime; signed a law allowing states to defund America’s largest abortion corportation, Planned Parenthood; and cut around $60 million from Planned Parenthood.

