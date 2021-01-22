Trump mulls founding new ‘Patriot Party’ to compete with GOP, Dems: report

LifeSiteNews is facing increasing censorship. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

January 22, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – With speculation running rampant as to Donald Trump’s political future, a new report claims the former president is interested in forming a new political party to compete with both Republicans and Democrats.

The Wall Street Journal reported that unnamed associates say Trump floated the possibility of starting a “Patriot Party” with several aides and others close to him. Neither Trump nor anyone surrounding him has gone on the record to confirm the report, but Trump did tease in his farewell address that “the movement we started is only just beginning.”

“It’s unclear how serious Mr. Trump is about starting a new party, which would require a significant investment of time and resources,” the Journal added. “The president has a large base of supporters, some of whom were not deeply involved in Republican politics prior to Mr. Trump’s 2016 campaign.”

— Article continues below Petition —

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Third-party speculation has been bolstered lately by a widespread sense that Congressional Republicans have abandoned conservatives generally and Trump personally, partly due to the GOP’s failure to back an audit of the 2020 presidential election, and partly due to GOP leaders such as Mitch McConnell endorsing left-wing claims that Trump “provoked” the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill.

Even so, the rumor was met with broad disapproval among conservative voices, who warned that splitting conservative votes would only make it easier for Democrats to win future elections, and argued that jaded voters should instead work to change the GOP by replacing establishment incumbents in primaries:

A "Patriot Party" is dumb idea. It's a bunch of people saying, we don't have money, organization skills or support to make a big impact in the Republican Party, so let's create a hapless third party that has a 90% voter overlap with the GOP to bleed off their support & elect Dems https://t.co/mHJS1oTw1x — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) January 20, 2021

Basically what I'm suggesting is that maybe we should stop doing stupid and self-destructive shit because we're emotional while the Left plays the game intelligently and wins every time. I'm so tired of this "Yes it's a bad idea but we're pissed so let's do it!" stuff. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) January 21, 2021

If you can’t fix a party, you can’t fix a nation. A new political party to further divide the big tent of conservatism will only ensure more Democrat victories. Third party talk is bad. — Chris Loesch (@ChrisLoesch) January 20, 2021

In 2020 if a race looked like this:



Dem: 48%

GOP: 52%



In 2022 it would look like this w/ a Patriot Party (in a best case scenario):



Dem: 48%

PP: 40%

GOP: 12%



Dems flip that seat & win despite more conservative voters. Fix the GOP instead! We can’t afford to make this mistake! — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 21, 2021

In Arizona (11 electoral votes), Georgia (16 electoral votes), Wisconsin (10 electoral votes), Libertarian Party nominee Jo Jorgensen received far more votes than the margin between Trump and President Joe Biden. Had her voters sided with Trump in those three states, the Electoral College vote would have been tied 269-269, and Trump would likely have been re-elected by the House of Representatives.