Trump mulls founding new 'Patriot Party' to compete with GOP, Dems: report

Conservatives are frustrated with establishment Republicans, but there are fears that a third party would benefit Democrats in future elections.
Fri Jan 22, 2021 - 3:36 pm EST
President Donald Trump at CPAC 2017 Steve Jalsevac/LifeSIte
Calvin Freiburger
Calvin Freiburger
January 22, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – With speculation running rampant as to Donald Trump’s political future, a new report claims the former president is interested in forming a new political party to compete with both Republicans and Democrats.

The Wall Street Journal reported that unnamed associates say Trump floated the possibility of starting a “Patriot Party” with several aides and others close to him. Neither Trump nor anyone surrounding him has gone on the record to confirm the report, but Trump did tease in his farewell address that “the movement we started is only just beginning.”

“It’s unclear how serious Mr. Trump is about starting a new party, which would require a significant investment of time and resources,” the Journal added. “The president has a large base of supporters, some of whom were not deeply involved in Republican politics prior to Mr. Trump’s 2016 campaign.”

Third-party speculation has been bolstered lately by a widespread sense that Congressional Republicans have abandoned conservatives generally and Trump personally, partly due to the GOP’s failure to back an audit of the 2020 presidential election, and partly due to GOP leaders such as Mitch McConnell endorsing left-wing claims that Trump “provoked” the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill.

Even so, the rumor was met with broad disapproval among conservative voices, who warned that splitting conservative votes would only make it easier for Democrats to win future elections, and argued that jaded voters should instead work to change the GOP by replacing establishment incumbents in primaries:

In Arizona (11 electoral votes), Georgia (16 electoral votes), Wisconsin (10 electoral votes), Libertarian Party nominee Jo Jorgensen received far more votes than the margin between Trump and President Joe Biden. Had her voters sided with Trump in those three states, the Electoral College vote would have been tied 269-269, and Trump would likely have been re-elected by the House of Representatives.

