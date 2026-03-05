Trump names pro-life Oklahoma senator as new Homeland Security secretary

Sen. Markwayne Mullin has a strong pro-life record, having supported a national abortion ban, and has also opposed LGBT ideology, including ‘gender transitions’ for children and homosexual ‘marriage.’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — President Donald Trump on Thursday named conservative Oklahoma Republican Sen. Markwayne Mullin to replace Kristi Noem as Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.

“I am pleased to announce that the Highly Respected United States Senator from the Great State of Oklahoma, Markwayne Mullin, will become the United States Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS), effective March 31, 2026,” Trump said on social media.

He added that Noem “will be moving to be Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas, our new Security Initiative in the Western Hemisphere we are announcing on Saturday in Doral, Florida.”

“Markwayne will work tirelessly to Keep our Border Secure, Stop Migrant Crime, Murderers, and other Criminals from illegally entering our Country, End the Scourge of Illegal Drugs and, MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN,” Trump said.

Mullin, a father of six, including three adopted children, has a strong pro-life record, having supported a national ban on abortion and opposed abortion even in cases when the life of the mother would allegedly be threatened.

Abortion, the destruction of an unborn child in his or her mother’s womb, is never necessary to protect a woman’s health, as medical experts have attested.

“As a Christian and an adoptive father, the fight to protect life is a personal one,” he said in response to the reversal of Roe v. Wade. “In Oklahoma, we’re already saving lives, but we cannot stop fighting until all of God’s children have a chance at life.”

Mullin has also pushed back against LGBT ideology, including “gender transitions” for minors, and voted against the 2022 pro-LGBT “Respect for Marriage Act.”

The U.S. Senate will have to confirm Mullin as DHS secretary.

Noem’s ousting comes amid controversy over immigration enforcement in Minneapolis and criticism of a $220 million ad campaign that she approved.

This story is developing…

