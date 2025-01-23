Trump nominates Catholic conservative media expert Brent Bozell to lead US media agency

President Trump asked Catholic media expert and Media Research Center CEO Brent Bozell III to head the United States Agency for Global Media (USAGM), which oversees Voice of America, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, other communication and broadcast organizations.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — President Donald Trump has asked Catholic media scion L. Brent Bozell III to act as the next CEO of the United States Agency for Global Media (USAGM).

“As Founder and President of the Media Research Center for 38 years, few understand the Global Media landscape in print, television, and online better than Brent,” Trump said in a Truth Social post yesterday.

“He and his family have fought for the American principles of Liberty, Freedom, Equality, and Justice for generations, and he will ensure that message is heard by Freedom-loving people around the World.”

The USAGM is an independent government agency that oversees Voice of America, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, and other communication and broadcast organizations that were started by the U.S. in the 1940s to promote U.S. values overseas, largely to combat the spread of Communism. Some critics argue they are antiquated and no longer needed.

Bozell is a household name for many American Catholics. Brent’s father, L. Brent Bozell Jr., co-founded National Review with the late Willam F. Buckley in 1955. Bozell eventually left the outlet and, after Vatican II, in 1966 founded Triumph, a Catholic magazine that promoted the Church’s social teachings.

A graduate of the University of Dallas, Bozell III established the Media Research Center in 1987. Among other things, the organization serves as a watchdog for left-wing media bias and liberal propaganda.

I am honored to be chosen by President Trump to serve as the next CEO of the U.S. Agency for Global Media. There is lots of work to be done. I look forward to meeting with Senators ahead of my confirmation hearing to explore how best to ensure the priorities of the President… pic.twitter.com/2x3zC4lt19 — Brent Bozell (@BrentBozell) January 23, 2025

Bozell will be joined in his efforts by former U.S. Senate candidate Kari Lake, who Trump tapped to lead Voice of America in December. Lake was a news anchor in Arizona before wading into politics beginning with her run for governor in 2022. Bozell said on social media that he is “honored” to serve as the next CEO of the USAGM.

