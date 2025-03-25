Trump nominates establishment official Susan Monarez as CDC director

Trump has nominated Susan Monarez, a longtime bureaucrat, to lead the CDC. Monarez has been involved in ‘organ donation programs’ and previously worked at an agency that promoted ‘next-generation vaccines.’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — U.S. President Donald Trump has chosen acting CDC chief and longtime federal bureaucrat Susan Monarez to run the agency.

In a March 24 post from his Truth Social account, Trump announced his nomination of Dr. Susan Monarez to the position of director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), dependent on her approval by the Senate.

“I am proud to announce that Dr. Susan Monarez is my Nominee to serve as the next Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),” he wrote.

I am proud to announce that Dr. Susan Monarez is my Nominee to serve as the next Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Dr. Monarez brings decades of experience championing Innovation, Transparency, and strong Public Health Systems. She has a Ph.D. from… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) March 24, 2025

“As an incredible mother and dedicated public servant, Dr. Monarez understands the importance of protecting our children, our communities, and our future,” Trump wrote.

“Americans have lost confidence in the CDC due to political bias and disastrous mismanagement,” he added. “Dr. Monarez will work closely with our GREAT Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert Kennedy Jr. Together, they will prioritize Accountability, High Standards, and Disease Prevention to finally address the Chronic Disease Epidemic and, MAKE AMERICA HEALTHY AGAIN!”

Monarez has worked in the federal government for years and is currently the principal deputy director and acting director of the CDC. She previously worked as deputy director of the Health Advanced Research Projects Agency (ARPA-H) under the Biden administration, as well as in the Department of Homeland Security, the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), and the Obama White House.

While she was at the ARPA-H, the agency delved into transhumanism and “next-generation vaccines” and oversaw a multibillion-dollar program “rooted in computational biology and AI.” She has been also involved in “improving the country’s organ donation and transplantation programs,” according to her CDC biography.

She has endorsed the COVID shots, according to the New York Times.

READ: ‘Brain death’ is a fallacy used to prop up the organ harvesting industry

Monarez’s nomination comes after Trump’s first pick, David Weldon, was withdrawn amid concerns that he would not be confirmed by the Senate because of his skepticism about vaccine.

The pro-life former Florida congressman, Army veteran, and medical doctor is known for supporting pro-life legislation, spoke out in support of Terri Schiavo, and advocated for vaccine safety.

Weldon also has been a proponent of transparency and safety when it comes to vaccines. For example, he advocated for an independent agency, not the CDC, to approve vaccines.

