Trump open to RFK Jr. proposal to ban fluoride from water supply of ‘all’ US cities

Donald Trump told NBC News on Sunday that Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s proposal to remove fluoride from public water supplies 'sounds okay,' signaling that he is open to the possibility of moving forward with the idea if he becomes president.
Donald Trump, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.Wikimedia Commons, Gage Skidmore 

(LifeSiteNews) — Donald Trump told NBC News on Sunday that Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s proposal to remove fluoride from public water supplies isn’t a bad idea. 

“I haven’t talked to him about it yet, but it sounds okay to me,” the former president said of the medical freedom activist during a phone interview.  

Trump has told attendees at his political rallies in recent months that he wants to allow Kennedy to “go wild” on health, food, and medicine, prompting concerns among Big Pharma executives.  

A bombshell report published by the Department of Health and Human Services in August revealed that excessive fluoride consumption in children has been linked to a two to five-point IQ reduction.  

That startling admission prompted Edward Chen, an Obama-appointed federal judge, to order the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to strengthen regulations around the compound’s use. 

Kennedy drew attention to Chen’s ruling in an X post noting it is an important step in the right direction. He also claimed that on day 1 of his administration, Donald Trump will direct “all U.S. water systems to remove fluoride from public water.” 

NBC also asked Trump about potential plans to ban “certain vaccines.” 

“Well I’m going to talk with [Kennedy] and talk to other people, and I’ll make a decision, but he’s a very talented guy and has strong views,” he replied.  

During an appearance at a Tucker Carlson event last month, Kennedy revealed that he has been praying for the last 19 years that God would put him in a position to end chronic diseases. 

“And in August, God sent me Donald Trump,” he said.  

Mainstream media outlets that run ads for drugs made by pharmaceutical companies are already starting to attack Kennedy. 

“Trump transition team co-chair endorses Kennedy anti-vax theories,” a recent CNN headline reads. 

“Vaccines are safe,” CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins ignorantly claimed during a fiery interview with Trump transition team co-chair Howard Lutnick while discussing Kennedy’s views. 

But Trump is undeterred in his backing of Kennedy.  

“Do you have anyone pressuring you to not work with RFK?” Joe Rogan asked him on his podcast last week.  

“Yes. Big Pharma wasn’t thrilled,” he replied. “It doesn’t affect me.” 

Trump also told Carlson at an event in Arizona last week that Kennedy “really wants” to look into “the pesticides … the vaccines” and that he thinks that doing so is “great.” 

Big Pharma’s influence over the media was discussed during Joe Rogan’s widely-seen interviews of Trump as well as his running mate JD Vance. 

Of the two, Rogan had more of an in-depth discussion on the subject with Vance, who was open to looking into the topic more though expressed doubt that his colleagues in the Senate would have much of an appetite for it.

“I’m just scared that the tentacles of the pharmaceutical industry are so deeply entrenched in politics and in media that you can’t just shake them off, you can’t just say, hey you can’t advertise on TV [and] that whole thing they pulled off with exemption of pharmaceutical companies being responsible for injuries from [the] vaccines was crazy,” Rogan said.  

Trump, meanwhile, told Rogan that he agrees there are many “side effects” to certain drugs and that he would “never take” some of them.  

The Washington Post is reporting that Kennedy is urging Trump to pick Florida’s Surgeon General, Joseph Ladapo, as his nominee for the Health and Human Services Department.  

Ladapo notably refused to push many of the mainstream media’s talking points surrounding COVID-19. He also questioned and even expressed opposition to the shot itself.  

Election Day is tomorrow, Tuesday, November 5. Many polls show a drastic turn in Trump’s favor for all seven battleground states. Some industry experts predict a Trump landslide due to an apparent lack of enthusiasm among historic Democratic voters like black and hispanic men. 

