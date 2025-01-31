Trump orders federal employees to remove pronouns from email signatures by end of day

A new memo from Trump’s Office of Personnel Management directs federal agencies to remove email features that ask for pronouns, restrict bathrooms to only members of the designated sex, and end trainings that push gender ideology.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — In what is being described as “the latest effort in the Trump administrations’ push to end DEI,” the president has ordered employees in multiple federal agencies to remove pronouns from their email signatures by the end of the business day today.

A memo from the Office of Personnel Management “instructs federal agencies to turn off all email features that prompt users for pronouns, cancel trainings that have in the past ‘promoted gender ideology,’ disband employee resource groups, and ensure bathrooms are designated only for ‘women, girls, or females (or for men, boys, or males),’” reported The Washington Post. “It also required agencies to review all position descriptions and take down all outward-facing media that ‘inculcate or promote gender ideology.’”

“Pronouns and any other information not permitted in the policy must be removed from CDC/ATSDR employee signatures by 5.p.m. ET on Friday,” read one memo sent to staff at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “Staff are being asked to alter signature blocks by 5.p.m. ET today (Friday, January 31, 2025) to follow the revised policy.”

Employees at the Department of Transportation were likewise instructed to “remove pronouns from everything from government grant applications to email signatures across the department,” according to a report by ABC News.

“Employees at the Department of Energy who received a similar notice Thursday were told this was to meet requirements in Trump’s executive order calling for the removal of DEI ‘language in Federal discourse, communications and publications,’” explained the ABC News report.

On Tuesday, The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), announced that “the agency is returning to its mission of protecting women from sexual harassment and sex-based discrimination in the workplace by rolling back the Biden administration’s gender identity agenda.”

