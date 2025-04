Trump made the announcement at the during celebrations at the White House on Easter Monday.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — President Donald Trump has signed an executive order that all federal and state flags be flown at half-mast in honour of the death of Pope Francis.

Trump made the announcemnt during celebrations at the White House on Easter Monday.

EXPLAINER: What happens now that Pope Francis has died?

The President described Francis as a “good man” who “loved the world.”

BREAKING: Pope Francis has died aged 88

Share