Trump: ‘Our election system is now under assault and siege’ and as president I must defend it

WASHINGTON, D.C., December 3, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — President Donald Trump published a surprise pre-recorded speech yesterday in which he stated that the supposed election results in swing states were fraudulent and must be overturned.

“Millions of votes were cast illegally in the swing states alone, and if that’s the case, the results of the individual swing states must be overturned, and overturned immediately,” Donald Trump stated.

“Some people say that’s too far out, that’s too harsh. Well, does that mean we take a precedent, and we’ve just elected a president where the votes were fraudulent?”

The president’s speech, which lasted 46 minutes, was filmed in the Diplomatic Room of the White House without reporters present. In his address, Trump repeated both that he had won November’s elections and that the election was stolen by unprecedented fraud. He began the recording by saying that it “might be the most important speech” he has ever made.

“I want to provide an update on our ongoing efforts to expose the tremendous voter fraud and irregularities which took place during the ridiculously long November 3rd elections,” Trump said.

“We used to have what was called, election day. Now we have election days, weeks, and months, and lots of bad things happened during this ridiculous period of time, especially when you have to prove almost nothing to exercise our greatest privilege, the right to vote,” he continued.

“As president, I have no higher duty to defend the laws and the Constitution of the United States. That is why I am determined to protect our election system, which is now under coordinated assault and siege.”

Trump gave a brief account of the period before the 2020 presidential election, noting that his opponents had acted as if they “already knew” what the election results would be. This continued after election day, when the votes were still being counted.

“Within days after the election, we witnessed an orchestrated effort to anoint the winner even while many key states were still being counted,” he said.

The president stated that the “constitutional process must be allowed to continue.”

“We’re going to defend the honesty of the vote by ensuring that every legal ballot is counted and that no illegal ballot is counted,” he said.

“This is not just about honoring the votes of 74 million Americans who voted for me, it’s about ensuring that Americans can have faith in this election and in all future elections.”

‘Using the pandemic as a pretext, Democrat politicians and judges drastically changed election procedures’ right before election

Trump spent the bulk of his speech detailing different types of fraud he says occurred in November, concentrating on the millions of mail-in ballots that were sent in and how easy it was to game the mail-in system. He also stated that the Democrat party has a history of voter fraud.

“While it has long been understood that the Democrat political machine engages in voter fraud from Detroit to Philadelphia, to Milwaukee, Atlanta, so many other places, what changed this year was the Democrat party’s relentless push to print and mail out tens of millions of ballots sent to unknown recipients with virtually no safeguards of any kind,” he said.

“This allowed fraud and abuse to occur in a scale never seen before. Using the pandemic as a pretext, Democrat politicians and judges drastically changed election procedures just months, and in some cases, weeks before the election on the 3rd of November.”

Trump alleged that in some states absentee ballots were sent to every address on inaccurate and misleading voting rolls, which include the names of people who have moved away, have died, or are not U.S. citizens and therefore not eligible to vote.

“Dozens of counties in the key swing states have more registered voters on the rolls than they have voting age citizens, including 67 counties in Michigan," he said.

“In Wisconsin, the state’s Board of Elections could not confirm the residency of more than 100,000 people, but repeatedly refused to remove those names from its voter rolls before the election,” he continued.

READ: How massive voter fraud was facilitated in three swing states: Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Nevada

“It is a travesty that in the year 2020, we do not have any means of verifying the eligibility of those who cast ballots in an election and such an important election it is, or determining who they are, whether they live in the state or whether they’re even American citizens.”

The president stated that there are more “major infractions or outright fraud” in the swing states than are needed to overturn the election results in a state. With the aid of a graph, he questioned the “massive” appearance of votes for Joe Biden in Wisconsin at 3:42 AM which put the President 20,000 votes behind his rival.

“If we are right about the fraud, Joe Biden can’t be president,” Trump said.

“We’re talking about hundreds of thousands of votes. We’re talking about numbers like nobody has ever seen before. Just as an example, in certain states, we’ll be down by, let’s say, 7,000 votes, but we’ll find later on 20,000, 50,000, 100,00, 200,000 discrepancies or fraudulent votes…”

Trump alluded also to incidences of Republican poll-watchers not being permitted to enter the polls, of Republican voters being told they had already voted by mail and turned away, and to problems with the Dominion voting machine system.

“In one Michigan County, as an example, that used Dominion systems, they found that nearly 6,000 votes had been wrongly switched from Trump to Biden, and this is just the tip of the iceberg," he said.

“This is what we caught. How many didn’t we catch? Are there hundreds of other examples throughout the country? Are there thousands?”

The president accused Dominion Voting Systems of having given 96% of its political donations to the Democrats, said he didn’t know who owns the company, and suggested that the votes it collects are tallied outside of the U.S.

Having said that the only secure voting system is paper, Trump stated that “[e]very district that uses Dominion systems must be carefully monitored and carefully investigated.”

Statement by Donald J. Trump, The President of the United States



Full Video: https://t.co/EHqzsLbbJG pic.twitter.com/Eu4IsLNsKD — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 2, 2020

Trump also pointed to the success of other Republicans in the elections to suggest that it was “statistically impossible” for he himself to have lost the White House. He concluded that it must have been because of vote fraud.

“The tremendous success we had in the House of Representatives, and the tremendous success we’ve had so far in the Senate, unexpected success all over the country, and right here in Washington,” he said. “It is statistically impossible that the person, me, that led the charge lost.”

“The Speaker of the House of a certain state said, ‘Sir, I expected to lose my seat, and instead, because of you, and because of that incredible charge, and all of those rallies, we had a tremendous victory, and everybody knows it. You are much more popular than me, sir, except I got many more votes than you did, and it’s impossible that that happened. There is something wrong.’ I’ll tell you what’s wrong, voter fraud.”

‘Democrats had this election rigged right from the beginning’

Returning to allegations regarding the lack of security in mail-in ballots, the president said that Democrats used the current pandemic as a pretext to send “tens of millions” of ballots to U.S. residents.

“The Democrats had this election rigged right from the beginning,” he said.

“They used the pandemic, sometimes referred to as the China virus, where it originated as an excuse to mail out tens of millions of ballots, which ultimately led to a big part of the fraud, a fraud that the whole world is watching, and there is no one happier right now than China,” he continued.

“Many people received two, three, and four ballots,” he noted. “They were sent to dead people by the thousands. In fact, dead people, and we have many examples filled out ballots, made applications, and then, voted, which is even worse. In other words, dead people went through a process. Some have been dead for 25 years.”

He then called for the immediate overturn of the apparent election results in the swing states, and promised that his team would show that the election was a “total catastrophe” in the courts.

“... [E]verybody knows without going much further, and they’ve seen the evidence, but they don’t want to talk about it what a disaster this election was, a total catastrophe, but we’re going to show it, and hopefully, the courts in particular, the Supreme Court of the United States will see it, and respectfully, hopefully, they will do what’s right for our country, because our country cannot live with this kind of an election,” Trump said.

“We could say, let’s go on to the next one, but no, we have to look also at our past. We can’t let this happen.”

The president said that he did not think a revote was appropriate, and that once fraudulent votes are tossed out, he will “very easily win.”

“In all states, I very easily win, the swing states, just like I won them at 10 o’clock in the evening, the evening of the election. We’re not looking to show you 25 faulty or fraudulent votes, which don’t mean anything, because it doesn’t overturn the state, or a fifty, or a hundred. We’re showing you hundreds of thousands far more than we need, far more than the margin, far more than the law requires. We can show many times what is necessary to win the state.”

He called for a “full forensic audit” to make sure “only legal ballots” cast by “lawfully registered voters that were properly cast” are “included in the final count.

Trump then took aim at both the media, saying that they would disparage his speech (which they have) and at those who have been investigating him since he first announced he was running for president.

“The mail-in voting scam is the latest part of their four-year effort to overturn the results of the 2016 election, and it’s been like living in hell. Our opponents have proven many times again and again, that they will say, and do anything to get back into power,” he said.

As he wound down his speech, the President underscored his belief that the election was characterized by unprecedented voter fraud. He said he was willing to lose, but not if the election was “rigged.”

“This election was rigged,” he said flatly. “Everybody knows it.”

“I don’t mind if I lose an election, but I want to lose an election fair and square,” he continued.

“What I don’t want to do is have it stolen from the American people. That’s what we’re fighting for. We have no choice to be doing that. We already have the proof. We already have the evidence, and it’s very clear. Many people in the media and even judges so far have refused to accept it. They know it’s true. They know it’s there. They know who won the election, but they refuse to say, 'You’re right.' Our country needs somebody to say, ‘You’re right’.”

After listing some of the successes of his presidency, Trump said he had been told that securing “voter integrity” would be his greatest achievement.

“Many very smart people have congratulated me on all we’ve done: the biggest tax cuts in history, regulation cuts, the biggest in history. We rebuilt our military. We took care of our vets like never before, Space Force, and so much more. Then they went on to say, as big and as important as these events were, the single greatest achievement in your presidency will be exactly what you’re doing right now: voter integrity for our nation. It’s more important than any of the things that we discussed,” he said.

“If we don’t root out the fraud, the tremendous and horrible fraud that’s taken place in our 2020 election, we don’t have a country anymore,” he continued.

“With the resolve and support of the American people, we will restore honesty and integrity to our elections. We will restore trust in our system of government. Thank you. God bless you. God bless America.”