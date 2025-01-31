Trump Pentagon reverses Biden admin policy of funding abortion travel expenses

The Department of Defense announced on Wednesday that it scrapped a Biden policy approving the use of taxpayer funding for military members’ abortion travel expenses that was put into place after the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — Taxpayer dollars will no longer be used to pay for travel expenses of military members heading out of state to obtain abortions, thanks to an executive order issued by President Donald Trump.

On Wednesday, the Pentagon’s Defense Travel Management Office released a memo announcing it scrapped a policy that had been put into place by Joe Biden’s woke Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

Austin had approved the use of taxpayer funds for abortion travel expenses of military members following the overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022, thereby violating the Hyde Amendment.

At the time, various Republican-controlled states had passed laws that restricted abortion. Pro-abortion groups pushed for military personnel to be able to obtain abortions with no additional cost by crossing state lines to procure them.

GOP U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville of Alabama issued a statement praising the reversal.

“I took a lot of heat when I held senior military promotions for nearly a year over the Pentagon’s illegal and immoral taxpayer-funded abortion travel policy. But as of today, it was all worth it,” he said in an X post.

Democrats were predictably furious with the news. U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire issued a joint statement with 18 Democratic and independent senators.

“It runs contrary to a core goal of the Department of Defense — to ensure the health and well-being of all our service members,” they claimed about the policy, which aims at protecting innocent unborn children from murder.

Trump has approved other executive orders pertaining to the military as well. He has reinstated and given back pay to members who were discharged for refusing the COVID shot; he has banned DEI initiatives; and has prohibited gender-confused persons from enlisting.

