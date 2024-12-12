Trump picks Kari Lake to lead taxpayer-funded Voice of America media network

President Donald Trump picked Kari Lake, a former TV anchor, to lead Voice of America, a taxpayer-funded broadcasting network, to 'ensure that the American values of freedom and liberty are broadcast around the world fairly and accurately.'

(LifeSiteNews) — Former U.S. Senate candidate and TV anchor Kari Lake has been picked to lead Voice of America, a taxpayer-funded broadcasting network.

“I am pleased to announce that Kari Lake will serve as our next Director of the Voice of America,” Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social last night.

“She will be appointed by, and work closely with, our next head of the U.S. Agency for Global Media, who I will announce soon, to ensure that the American values of Freedom and Liberty are broadcast around the World FAIRLY and ACCURATELY, unlike the lies spread by the Fake News Media,” Trump announced.

Lake said she looks forward to the new role.

“I am honored that President Trump has asked me to lead the Voice of America. @VOANews is a vital international media outlet dedicated to advancing the interests of the United States by engaging directly with people across the globe and promoting democracy and truth,” she wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

She said VOA “delivers information in 48 languages” and reaches “326 million people.”

“Thank you for putting your trust in me, President Trump,” she wrote. “I look forward to leading the Voice of America, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Several conservatives praised Lake’s selection.

“Simply amazing! This is great, Kari!” radio host Joe Pagliarulo wrote on X.

“Phenomenal. Kari is a true patriot,” conservative actor Kevin Sorbo wrote.

Lake lost a narrow U.S. Senate race in November. Prior to that, she unsuccessfully ran for governor of Arizona in 2022. She was rumored to be up for the Ambassador to Mexico position.

Prior to running for political office, Lake worked as an anchor for F0x 10 in Phoenix for two decades. She left the station and criticizing bias in the media.

“The media needs more balance in coverage and a wider range of viewpoints represented in every newsroom at every level and at each position,” she said in 2021, as reported by AZ Central. “In the last few years I haven’t felt proud to be a member of the media. I’m sure there are other journalists out there who feel the same way.”

Lake has held a variety of socially liberal views over the years, including supporting the LGBT agenda (though later criticizing transgender drugs and surgeries) and calling on Arizona to repeal its strong pro-life protections in favor of a much weaker 15-week limit, (which the legislature did). Conversely, she previously ran for governor as a pro-life candidate.

