Trump picks pro-transgender, WEF-linked Dr. Oz to lead Medicare and Medicaid Services

President Donald Trump selected Dr. Oz to lead the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The celebrity doctor and talk show host has been tied to the globalist World Economic Forum and has supported abortion and transgenderism.

(LifeSiteNews) — President Donald Trump picked celebrity doctor and former U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz to lead the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

However, “Dr. Oz,” as he as widely known, has a history of promoting transgenderism and abortion, raising concerns about his role in crafting health care policy, though he has professed to have changed those views in the last few years.

He has also opposed COVID mandates, but he has come under scrutiny for promoting products of questionable medical value.

Trump recently picked Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, which includes Medicare and Medicaid.

The position is directly related to important social policy on abortion and transgenderism. For example, the government entity formulates rules relating to insurance plans and what they must cover; under President Joe Biden, regulations were issued forcing health care providers to cover transgender drugs and surgeries.

“Dr. Oz will work closely with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to take on the illness industrial complex, and all the horrible chronic diseases left in its wake,” Trump wrote on social media. Oz lost the 2022 U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania to John Fetterman. Trump backed Oz over pro-life conservative Kathy Barnette.

He also promised Oz would focus on “Disease Prevention.”

Oz is a former member of the globalist World Economic Forum. The group named him a “Global Leader of Tomorrow,” as previously reported by LifeSiteNews.

At the World Economic Forum in 2002, Oz presented what he called a “health manual for society” to “touch the millions” of people who he said had “abdicated responsibility for their own well being and the overarching needs of society.”

Social media commentators also shared a video of Oz promoting transgender ideology among children.

Dr. Oz has been appointed to head Medicare and Medicaid. He needs to come out and publicly disavow this abhorrent garbage he pushed on his show about ‘transgender children.’ “Do you remember when your parents thought you were a boy?” he says.pic.twitter.com/GTk289sXaY — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) November 20, 2024

“He needs to come out and publicly disavow this abhorrent garbage he pushed on his show about ‘transgender children,'” Billboard Chris, a prominent advocate against the mutilation of children, wrote on X.

“Do you remember when your parents thought you were a boy?” Oz says in one clip referring to a boy who now goes by the name “Josie.”

Billboard Chris said Oz has changed his tune, but he wants further answers.

He wrote:

Dr. Oz has said more recently on Charlie Kirk’s show that he is against mutilation of minors. I want to know exactly where he stands on puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones. I want to know if he still thinks that boy is a girl. I want to know if he will allow insurance to pay for young adults to get cross-sex hormones. Thousands upon thousands of 18 and 19-year-old girls are getting testosterone in one 20 minute appointment.

“Are there ANY actual conservative cabinet picks? They have all been liberal so far but Dr. Oz is the worse,” conservative commentator Bryson Gray wrote.

Oz has also previously supported abortion.

Criticizing state abortion bans, such as heartbeat laws, in 2019, Oz said, “If you can define life by a beating heart, then make it a beating heart, not little electrical changes in this, in a cell that’s not, that no one would hear, would think about as a heart,” as previously reported by LifeSiteNews. “I don’t want to interfere with everyone else’s stuff,” he added.

In fact, the heartbeat of an unborn child, who is a unique human being from the moment of conception, can be heard as early as five weeks of pregnancy and reaches about 110 bpm by six weeks.

Oz claimed during his Senate run that he was “100% pro-life” in a since-deleted page on his website but opposed federal pro-life legislation and supported abortion exceptions.

Oz also supports homosexual “marriage.”

RFK Jr. has said he is “excited” about his “friend” Oz being nominated to the position. “Let’s Make America Healthy Again!” he wrote on X.

Oz wrote he was “honored” by the nomination.

