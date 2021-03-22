Trump planning return with ‘big’ new social network, spokesman teases

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

March 22, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Former President Donald Trump plans to launch a brand new social network of his own in the coming months, former spokesman Jason Miller told Fox News over the weekend.

"I do think that we're going to see President Trump returning to social media in probably about two or three months here with his own platform," Miller told MediaBuzz host Howard Kurtz on Sunday. "And this is something that I think will be the hottest ticket in social media. It's going to completely redefine the game and everybody is going to be waiting and watching to see what exactly President Trump does. But it will be his own platform."

"I can't go much further than what I was able to just share, but I can say that it will be big once he starts,” Miller went on. “There have been a lot of high powered meetings he's been having at Mar-a-Lago with some teams of folks who have been coming in. And I got to tell you, there have been - it's not just one company that's approached the president. There have been numerous companies."

Donald Trump spokesman Jason Miller:



“I do think that we’re going to see Pres. Trump returning to social media, in probably two or three months, with his own platform.” pic.twitter.com/csi3VUtzfs — Article continues below Petition — Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition March 21, 2021

It is unknown if and precisely when this teased project will become a reality, or what would differentiate it from the competition beyond the Trump brand name.

Facebook and Twitter both banned the 45th president after the 2020 election, relegating the once-prolific tweeter to the occasional press release or interview with friendly media outlets for making public statements. The revelation of Trump’s interest in launching his own social network helps explain why he never set up an account on Gab or Parler, which would have allowed him to resume his public commentary and would have substantially helped both conservative social networks raise their profiles.

The problem of online censorship and discrimination has steadily grown over the past four years, largely in response to the belief that Trump’s 2016 victory was due in part to his effective use of Twitter. Over the past year, it has sharply accelerated, citing the twin pretexts of “medical misinformation” over COVID-19 and “inflammatory” political rhetoric. It is expected to intensify further still over the next four years, based on reports that the Biden regime wants to partner with Big Tech to “clamp down on chatter that deviates from officially distributed COVID-19 information.”

State leaders in Florida, Texas, Arkansas, and Mississippi (among others) have begun to fight back, proposing a range of measures meant to rein in Big Tech’s ability to discriminate against conservative users and slant the flow of information on the world’s biggest information platforms.