Trump pleads ‘not guilty’ to all 34 felony charges brought by Soros-backed DA

MANHATTAN (LifeSiteNews) — Former U.S. President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to more than 30 felony charges after he was placed under arrest and arraigned in Manhattan on Tuesday afternoon. Despite cooperating with the proceedings, Trump has vowed to fight the prosecution, which he said represents “Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history.”

Before leaving Trump Tower, Trump took to Truth Social to express disbelief about his imminent arrest in connection to alleged hush money payments made to a pornography “actress” and a Playboy model during his 2016 presidential campaign.

“Heading to Lower Manhattan, the Courthouse,” he said. “Seems so SURREAL – WOW, they are going to ARREST ME. Can’t believe this is happening in America. MAGA!”

Outside Trump Tower, the former president pumped his fist and waved to onlookers before leaving for the courthouse.

WATCH: Trump gives a fist pump and a wave as he leaves Trump Tower. pic.twitter.com/JnLP5E8qxh — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 4, 2023

Trump arrived at the Manhattan courthouse in a motorcade and submitted to the arraignment after traveling from his home in Florida to Trump Tower in New York on Monday to surrender himself to authorities.

In the courtroom before Acting New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan, Trump pleaded not guilty to all 34 felony charges, which were brought against him by a progressive George Soros-backed district attorney.

Judge Merchan authorized a “limited number” of photographers to enter the courthouse, but rejected a request to permit photos or live video while court was in session.

READ: Trump to appear in court Tuesday, will plead ‘not guilty’ to Soros-backed DA charges

Outside the courthouse, crowds of journalists, Trump-supporters, and anti-Trump protesters gathered, closely watched by a heavy law enforcement presence. Reports indicate that the majority of those present outside the courthouse are members of the media.

The first former U.S. president to face criminal charges, reports ahead of the arraignment indicated Trump would be granted special treatment from prosecutors, who had consulted with Trump’s Secret Service detail and court officials and determined they would not subject the forty-fifth president to being handcuffed, jailed, or having a mugshot taken.

Republican U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene led Trump-supporters in a protest against what many Republicans have argued is an unjust political persecution against the former president.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has disgraced his office by weaponizing his position to attack former President Donald Trump. The charges against Trump were brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who previously boasted about filing over a hundred lawsuits against Trump while serving in the New York Attorney General's office, and reportedly received $1 million in campaign contributions from the Color of Change PAC, a leftist advocacy group funded by prominent left-wing mega donor George Soros. The embattled former president is facing arrest after a Manhattan grand jury voted to indict him on charges related to the improper filing of alleged hush money paid to pornography "actress" Stephanie Clifford during his 2016 presidential campaign. The former president has denied that any affair took place. Trump insists that the attempt to jail him is politically-motivated and proves that the United States under the leadership of radical leftists has become like a third-world country. Republican Rep. Jim Jordan, Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, has also penned a letter to Bragg demanding answers regarding what he termed an "unprecedented abuse of prosecutorial authority," arguing the charges were only being brought against Trump in what is now an old case because of his presidential candidacy. According to Jordan, the available facts suggest that Bragg's prosecution of Trump is "motivated by political calculations," thus requiring "congressional scrutiny." Jordan's letter came after GOP House Speaker Kevin McCarthy called Trump's then-impending indictment "an outrageous abuse of power", going on to blast Bragg as "a radical DA who lets violent criminals walk as he pursues political vengeance against President Trump." McCarthy also promised to stand up congressional committees to investigate whether federal dollars were used to "subvert our democracy by interfering in elections with politically motivated prosecutions."

President Trump has been arrested. This is a stain on our Republic. May God be with President Trump. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 4, 2023

Trump’s much-anticipated arrest came after a Manhattan grand jury voted to indict the embattled former president in relation to alleged falsification of business records following reputed payouts to alleged hush money payments made to pornography “actress” Stephanie Clifford, known as “Stormy Daniels,” during his 2016 presidential campaign.

READ: ​​Donald Trump indicted by Manhattan Grand Jury

Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen gave Clifford $130,000 during the campaign to keep quiet about an affair she and Trump allegedly had a decade prior. Trump has denied that the affair ever took place, and even Clifford said in 2018 that the affair had never occurred, though she later doubled back again. Though now accusing Trump of orchestrating the payoff, Cohen previously said Trump didn’t reimburse him for the payment to Clifford, according to a 2018 letter obtained by The Daily Mail.

The district attorney’s office has also surfaced a $150,000 payoff reportedly made by Trump to Playboy model Karen McDougal.

The arrest and arraignment of former President Donald Trump by a left-wing Soros prosecutor today is making a mockery of the rule of law. Not only is the indictment frivolous, this political persecution marks a dark day for our country. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 4, 2023

According to the newly unsealed indictment, the 34 charges stem from allegations that Trump improperly claimed the payoffs in his business filings.

In bringing the charges, District Attorney Alvin Bragg is using an unprecedented legal theory that would turn potential misdemeanors for falsification of business records into felony campaign finance violations.

Bragg previously boasted about filing over a hundred lawsuits against Trump while serving in the New York Attorney General’s office, and reportedly received $1 million in campaign contributions from the Color of Change PAC, a leftist advocacy group funded by prominent left-wing mega donor George Soros.

Every single Soros prosecutor should be recalled, removed, and replaced. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) April 4, 2023

Following his arraignment, Trump is slated to return to his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, where he will give an address.

