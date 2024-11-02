Trump pledges to boost homeschoolers with $10,000 per child tax write-off

The former president said, 'I will also work to ensure that every homeschool family is entitled to full access to the benefits available to non-homeschool students, including participating in athletic programs, clubs, after-school activities, educational trips and more.'

(WND News Center) —Homeschool parents long have faced the double burden of taxes that support their local public school, but also the costs of paying for their own supplies, curriculum and more. A definite double-whammy.

But President Donald Trump is pledging, if elected, to change that.

In a video he explained, “When I am re-elected I will do everything I can to support parents who make the courageous choice of homeschool.”

He noted under the Trump tax cuts of his first term, “We allowed families to use 529 education savings accounts to spend up to $10,000 a year tax free on tuition for grades K-12. This was a tremendous win for school choice.”

But while that applied to parents paying tuition to a school for their student, it did not apply to homeschool families.

“So to support the growing homeschool movement in my next term, I will immediately fight to allow homeschool parents the same incredible benefit,” Trump said.

In fact, homeschool numbers across the United States have exploded since the COVID pandemic, which pushed schools to do online classes and that allowed parents all of a sudden to see the leftist ideologies actually being pushed in the classrooms of their local public schools.

Multiple fights erupted, including when schools demanded the authority to control what was in the room in the family’s home where online classes were watched.

Trump said his plan is for $10,000 a year per child, “completely tax-free, to spend on costs associated with homeschool education.”

He said, “I will also work to ensure that every homeschool family is entitled to full access to the benefits available to non-homeschool students, including participating in athletic programs, clubs, after-school activities, educational trips and more.”

