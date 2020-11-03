Trump pledges to defend ‘right to life’ at final campaign rally in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan, November 3, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — President Donald Trump concluded his re-election bid the same way he ended his 2016 run for the White House: by warning West Michigan voters that the Democratic nominee for president is wholly corrupt and that he should be president of the United States.

At last night's chilly rally in Grand Rapids, Trump was joined by his family, key staff, and Vice President Mike Pence, who spoke to the crowd while the president was making his way from a rally in Wisconsin just hours before.

Pence slammed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris while highlighting the administration's pro-life accomplishments and defense of religious liberty.

The Republican ticket supports “the freedom of religion and the freedom of speech,” he exclaimed.

At one point the crowd chanted their support of Justice Amy Coney Barrett: “ACB! ACB! ACB!”

“That dogma lives loudly in me [too],” Pence said after referencing Democrats’ 2017 attacks on Barrett’s Catholicism. “That dogma lives loudly in you!” he also declared.

Credit: Stephen Kokx

The vice president noted that Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris support “taxpayer funding of abortion all the way up to the moment of birth,” to which the crowd booed.

“All your churches and synagogues and schools will be closed under a Biden-Harris administration coronavirus lockdown,” Pence warned.

Trump echoed many of those remarks, most of which were given after midnight.

“We will defend the right to life, free speech, religious liberty, and the right to keep and bear arms,” he declared to thunderous applause.

He also brought up Hunter Biden’s emails, the “Russia-hoax” perpetrated by the “fake news” media, and Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Trump lambasted Whitmer for her lockdown measures during COVID-19.

Chants of “Lock her up! Lock her up!” ensued.

Grand Rapids was the final campaign stop Donald Trump made in 2016 as well. He later won the state by a 10,704-vote margin.

Trump has visited Grand Rapids on multiple occasions during his presidency. In March 2019, he spoke to a jam-packed Van Andel Arena in downtown just days after Robert Mueller concluded that there was no Trump-Russia collusion in the 2016 presidential election.

While most mainstream polls indicated that Joe Biden was ahead in Michigan for much of the campaign, many pundits are now of the opinion that the race there is either tied or that Trump is even ahead. Both Democrats and Republicans have held multiple events across the state in recent days.