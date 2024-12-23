Trump pledges to stop ‘transgender lunacy’ on ‘day one’

President Donald Trump promised to end ‘transgender lunacy’ during a speech this weekend at Turning Point USA’s America Fest. Trump won this November partly due to his opposition to the transgender agenda, particularly as it affects kids.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — President Donald Trump said he will stop “transgender lunacy” on “day one.”

President Trump repeated successful lines from his 2024 presidential campaign during a Sunday speech at Turning Point USA’s America Fest conference.

“With a stroke of my pen on day one, we are going to stop the transgender lunacy,” Trump said. “And I will sign executive orders to end child sexual mutilation, get transgender out of the military and out of our elementary schools and middle schools and high schools,” he said to applause.

“And we will keep men out of women’s sports. And that will likewise be done on day one. Shall I do day one, day two, or day three? How about day one, right?” he said. “Under the Trump administration, it will be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders: male and female.”

The official position of the Biden administration is that states should not be able to prohibit gender-confused minors from obtaining permanently damaging drugs and surgeries.

Its solicitor general argued earlier this month in the Supreme Court against commonsense laws in Kentucky, Tennessee, and elsewhere that prohibit the procedures. Transgender drugs and surgeries, in addition to promoting the false idea that someone can change his or her sex, are also linked to bone density loss, infertility, heart diseases, and other serious harms.

Meanwhile, around 80 percent of individuals with gender confusion will outgrow their struggles naturally, and counseling and prayer can help the others.

Trump has regularly used a similar campaign line to the one he used over the weekend.

“On day one, I will sign a new executive order to cut federal funding for any school pushing critical race theory, transgender insanity, and other inappropriate racial, sexual, or political content on our children,” Trump said in 2023, as previously reported by LifeSiteNews.

“And I will keep men out of women’s sports,” President Trump pledged. “I will sign a law prohibiting child sexual mutilation in all 50 states.”

Women’s sports activist Riley Gaines celebrated the speech. “Promises made, promises kept,” she wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The crowd erupts when President Trump promises to end “transgender lunacy” with executive orders on day one! pic.twitter.com/w9pIhzWKEg — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) December 22, 2024

Though Trump and the GOP platform adopted more liberal positions on marriage and abortion in 2024 under the leadership of the president’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump, he won in November based on his strong stance against transgender ideology. However, he has suggested that the problem with transgender surgeries is that they could be done without parental consent, not that they promote an anthropological and biological falsehood.

Vice President Kamala Harris’s support for free transgender drugs and surgeries for prisoners, along with the Democratic Party’s refusal to condemn gender-confused males competing in girl’s sports and using their locker rooms, is consider one reason why Trump won.

Massachusetts Democrat Seth Moulton faced backlash from LGBT activists for saying after the election that his party is too extreme on some transgender issues.

“Democrats spend way too much time trying not to offend anyone rather than being brutally honest about the challenges many Americans face,” Moulton said after the election. “I have two little girls, I don’t want them getting run over on a playing field by a male or formerly male athlete, but as a Democrat I’m supposed to be afraid to say that.”

Despite the party’s losses in November, former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki urged the Democrats to keep pushing the transgender agenda, pushing back on Moulton specifically.

