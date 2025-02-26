Trump posts bizarre AI video of ‘Trump Gaza’ featuring Elon Musk, Netanyahu lying on beach

Trump posted the video depicting a golden future of the new 'Trump Gaza' on his Truth Social platform. It appears to be a vision of how the Gaza Strip is supposed to look after the U.S. takes over the territory and evicts the Palestinians.

(LifeSiteNews) — Donald Trump has posted an AI-created video showing the new “Trump Gaza” featuring bearded belly dancers, Elon Musk and Benjamin Netanyahu lying on the beach.

Trump posted the video depicting a golden future of the new “Trump Gaza” on his Truth Social platform (warning: graphic video). The video appears to be a vision of how the Gaza Strip is supposed to look after the U.S. takes over the territory and evicts all the Palestinians living there.

The video features a luxurious Middle Eastern city, bearded belly dancers on the beach, a giant golden statue of Trump, and Elon Musk dancing while cash rains from the sky. Netanyahu and Trump are shown in bathing trunks lying next to the pool.

The lyrics of the song playing in the background state: “Donald Trump will set you free, bringing the light for all to see, no more tunnels, no more fear, Trump Gaza is finally here.”

Trump has announced before that the U.S. would take over the Gaza Strip under his leadership, forcefully resettle all the Palestinians, and turn it into “one of the greatest and most spectacular [real estate] developments of its kind on Earth.”

Trump’s plan drew condemnation from around the world. British journalist David Hearst, former foreign correspondent for The Guardian, and co-founder of the news outlet Middle East Eye called the endeavor “ethnic cleansing by presidential decree” and “a recipe for regional war.”

Jewish journalist and Middle East expert Max Blumenthal said that Trump’s remarks “offered a rare opportunity to hear an American president articulate the logic of Zionism in its rawest, most essential form. The history of Israel is defined by a continuous process of controlling and removing the Palestinian population by force.”

Arab nations, Russia, and China also rejected the idea, demanding a two-state solution.

The Catholic Auxiliary Bishop of Jerusalem, Monsignor William Shomali, criticized Trump’s plan for Gaza, stating, “The idea of displacing a people against their will and forcing another state to absorb them is unacceptable.”

