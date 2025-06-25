Trump posts parody song ‘Bomb Iran’ days after US strikes

The 'Bomb Iran' video was recorded by American novelty group Vince Vance and the Valiants in 1980.

(LifeSiteNews) — President Donald Trump has shared a light-hearted video about the U.S. bombing of Iran.

Last night, June 24, Trump posted to Truth Social a 57-second video featuring a parody of the Beach Boy’s “Barbara Ann” to the backdrop of American jets and falling bombs. “Bomb Iran” was recorded by American novelty group Vince Vance and the Valiants in 1980. Its lyrics include the instruction to “Bomb, bomb Iran” and such sentiments as “Went to a mosque, gonna throw some rocks/Tell the Ayatollah, ‘Gonna put you in a box’ and ‘Ol’ Uncle Sam’s getting’ pretty hot/Time to turn Iran into a parking lot.” Like several other “Bomb Iran” parodies, it was apparently a response to the Iran hostage crisis of 1979–1981.

Trump posted the song after rebuking Israel for violating a ceasefire agreement with Iran. It also followed the broadcast, on Iranian state TV, of a Lego-style animation broadcast which, according to MEMRI (Middle East Media Research Institute), glorified Iranian missile attacks on Israel while poking fun at Trump, depicted eating a cheeseburger while speaking to Netanyahu and then running down corridors in a panic.

Iranian State TV Airs Lego-Style Animation Glorifying Its War with Israel: Iran Launches Missile Barrages at Israel, Downs Israeli Aircraft, Destroys High-Rises, Port, Air Base; “We Are the Ones Who Control the Game” pic.twitter.com/q43sHRvqhJ — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) June 24, 2025

Trump ordered missile strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities this past weekend, and he has since stated that the country’s plans to develop nuclear weapons has been set back “decades.”

READ: Catholics decry US, Iran, Israel bombings: ‘may diplomacy silence the weapons!’

Many Catholic pundits have denounced the strikes and argued that they were not carried out in the U.S.’s interests.

In a June 23 blog post, philosopher Edward Feser argued that the bombings were not justified since they were “not carried out in response to any act of war on Iran’s part against the United States.”

Similarly, a press release issued by Catholic League Executive Director C. J. Doyle decried the attacks as “a clear rejection of Christian just war ethics, which places the United States of America in the invidious position of waging an aggressive war against a weaker country, on behalf of the regime change objectives of another regional power.”

In an interview with LifeSiteNews, Dr. Peter Kwasniewski likewise condemned the bombings, saying, “in adopting this mentality, and especially in supporting Israel, the USA ends up multiplying occasions of terror.”

However, LifeSite journalist Frank Wright has argued that Trump carried out the strikes as a means of giving Americans and Israelis an “off ramp” from all-out war.

