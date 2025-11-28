Trump praises America’s ‘enduring spirit,’ thanks God for ‘abundant blessings’ on Thanksgiving

Trump’s Thanksgiving message celebrates the US as the 'strongest,' ‘most resilient nation in history,’ praising God for ‘abundant blessings all across our land and indeed the entire world.’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — U.S. President Donald Trump has shared a patriotic message for Thanksgiving, highlighting how an “enduring spirit of reverence, trust, and gratitude … has made America the strongest, greatest, and most resilient Nation the world has ever known.”

“In every generation since, this spirit of reverence, trust, and gratitude has preserved our way of life and made America the strongest, greatest, and most resilient Nation the world has ever known,” Trump declared in his November 27 Thanksgiving Day proclamation.

Trump recalled the “spirit of gratitude and grit” from the Pilgrims’ first Thanksgiving over 400 years ago. He noted that Americans have celebrated Thanksgiving during times of trial, such as the Civil War, and victory, such as “America’s triumph over tyranny in the Revolutionary War.”

Trump’s address also attributed America’s success to God’s intercession as he thanked God for blessing Americans this year as they face today’s trials and attempt to uphold American values.

“God has bestowed abundant blessings all across our land and indeed the entire world,” he declared. “As we give thanks to Him, we continue to advance our Nation through strong leadership and commonsense policy.”

“As a result, the American economy is roaring back, we are making progress on lowering the cost of living, a new era of peace is sweeping around the world, our sovereignty is being swiftly restored, and the American spirit is coming back greater and more powerful than ever before,” Trump celebrated.

“As we prepare to celebrate 250 glorious years of American independence, this Thanksgiving, we summon the faith, resolve, and unflinching fortitude of the giants of American history who came before us,” he continued. “We vow to build a future that echoes their sacrifice. Above all, we offer our endless gratitude to Almighty God for His love, grace, and infinite blessings.”

Share











