Trump praises Carney at White House, says ‘never say never’ about 51st state

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) –– U.S. President Donald Trump heaped praise on newly elected Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and his “comeback win” in Washington D.C. today, as the two leaders met at the White House for the first time. While Carney maintained Canada is “not for sale,” Trump replied, “never say never.”

While meeting in the White House, Trump said Carney’s win in last Monday’s federal election was the greatest thing that happened to the prime minister, calling it one of the greatest comebacks in the “history of politics.”

“Canada chose a very talented person,” said Trump with Carney sitting next to him.

Trump said he watched the Canadian federal leaders debate, saying the pro-abortion, World Economic Forum-linked Carney was “excellent.”

Trump then noted he had “a lot of respect” for Carney and said he did great in the debate and “ran a really great election.”

Carney thanked Trump for his “leadership” and for his work on “securing the borders” and “securing the world.”

“I have been elected to transform Canada,” said Carney.

Trump then told Carney he seeks “friendship” with Canada, heralding Wayne Gretzky and the sport of hockey.

Carney tells Trump Canada ‘not’ for sale

While Trump confirmed that he “still believes” that Canada could become the 51st U.S. state, he said he and Carney would “not be discussing that.”

“It would really be a wonderful marriage,” said Trump about the idea.

Carney said that Canada “would never be for sale” but that there is “opportunity” in a bilateral agreement in “Canadian security and our partnership.”

When asked about Carney’s insistence that Canada is not for sale and will not become the 51st U.S. state, Trump said one should “never say never.”

Trump confirmed that the new North American free trade deal he helped negotiate, United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement (UMSCA), is “not” dead and is still in force but will be looked at soon.

Mostly while Justin Trudeau was prime minister, Trump had repeatedly said that Canada should join the United States as its 51st state. This fueled a wave of anti-American sentiment in Canada, which saw a resurgence in popularity in the flailing Liberal Party under its then-new leader Carney.

Last week’s election saw Liberal leader Carney beat out Conservative rival Pierre Poilievre, who also lost his seat to a Liberal rival. Poilievre’s riding was unusual in that it had 90 candidates named on the ballot, making the voting list in that riding incredibly long.

The Conservatives managed to pick up over 20 new seats, and Poilievre has vowed to stay on as party leader, for now, and will soon run in a by-election to try and regain his seat.

Many political pundits have said that Carney owes his win to Trump, as the U.S. president suggested on multiple occasions that he would rather work with Carney than Poilievre.

“I actually think the conservative hated me much more than the so-called liberal; he’s a pretty liberal guy,” Trump had said.

