Trump praises CDC vote to stop recommending Hep B vaccine for most newborns

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has said that the majority of vaccines, including those mandated for children, have been developed primarily to generate massive profits for Big Pharma.

(LifeSiteNews) — Following the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Vaccine Advisory Committee’s vote to stop recommending the Hepatitis B vaccine for all newborns except for those born to Hepatitis B-positive moms, President Trump hailed the move as a “very good decision.”

“Today, the CDC Vaccine Committee made a very good decision to END their Hepatitis B Vaccine Recommendation for babies, the vast majority of whom are at NO RISK of Hepatitis B, a disease that is mostly transmitted sexually, or through dirty needles,” wrote Trump on his Truth Social account.

“The American Childhood Vaccine Schedule long required 72 ‘jabs,’ for perfectly healthy babies, far more than any other Country in the World, and far more than is necessary,” he noted.

“In fact, it is ridiculous!” he declared. “Many parents and scientists have been questioning the efficacy of this ‘schedule,’ as have I!”

“That is why I have just signed a Presidential Memorandum directing the Department of Health and Human Services to ‘FAST TRACK’ a comprehensive evaluation of Vaccine Schedules from other Countries around the World, and better align the U.S. Vaccine Schedule, so it is finally rooted in the Gold Standard of Science and COMMON SENSE!,” explained the president.

“I am fully confident Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., and the CDC, will get this done, quickly and correctly, for our Nation’s Children,” said Trump, adding, “MAHA!”

RFK Jr.’s panel has been heavily criticized by establishment health organizations and the pharmaceutical industry. Big Pharma officials have said that removing aluminum from vaccines and replacing it with another adjuvant would cost billions of dollars and take years.

The vaccine committee makes recommendations to the CDC director on the vaccine schedule. Directors have typically adopted the panel’s recommendations, compelling insurers to cover certain vaccines. These recommendations also provide a guideline for most pediatricians and medical organizations.

‘Childhood vaccines after 1989 were added to increase Big Pharma’s profits’

At the outset of the new Trump administration, U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., asserted in a widely-viewed video shared on social media that the majority of vaccines – including those he criticizes as unjustifiably being mandated for infants – have been developed primarily to create profits for Big Pharma.

“Most of the vaccines after 1989 were added not for public health reasons but for pharmaceutical profit reasons,” said Kennedy.

“Why are we vaccinating one-day-old babies for Hepatitis B?” he asked.

“Hepatitis B is sexually transmitted from having sex with multiple partners in gay sex, or from sex workers, or intravenous drug use,” he said, reemphasizing, “Why would you give that to a baby?”

According to Kennedy, pharmaceutical giant Merck was directed by both the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) and the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) to develop the Hepatitis B vaccine for “those vulnerable populations.”

He explained that when those populations showed little interest in the vaccine, “Merck went back to the agencies and said ‘You told us to develop this vaccine, but nobody’s buying it.’”

“The CDC said, ‘Don’t worry’” recounted Kennedy, “we’ll just recommend it for children and we’ll force everybody to buy it.”

“So, that’s how it got on the [childhood vaccine] schedule,” he said, declaring, “There’s no medical justification.”

RFK JR: “Merck went back to the agencies and said you told us to develop this [Hepatitis B] vaccine. Nobody’s buying it. And CDC said don’t worry, we’ll just recommend it for children. We’ll force everybody to buy it. That’s how it got on the schedule.” pic.twitter.com/JTmATn8UbP — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) February 21, 2025

Kennedy has previously explained just how lucrative government-mandated children’s vaccines have been for the pharmaceutical industry:

There’s no downstream liability, there’s no front-end safety testing – that saves them a quarter billion dollars – and there’s no marketing and advertising costs, because the federal government is ordering 78 million school kids to take that vaccine every year. What better product could you have? And so there was a gold rush to add all these new vaccines to the schedule that we don’t need. Most of these vaccines are unnecessary. Many of them are for diseases that are not even casually contagious. It was a gold rush, because if you get onto that schedule, it’s a billion dollars a year for your company.

And in many cases, the HHS’ National Institutes of Health (NIH) is earning the royalties.

According to Kennedy, more obscene than the huge profits being hoarded by Big Pharma are the vast number of negative side-effects from all those untested vaccines.

“Neurological diseases” have “exploded,” he said.

“ADHD, sleep disorders, language delays, ASD, autism, Tourette’s syndrome, ticks, narcolepsy. These are all things that I never heard of,” said Kennedy. “Autism went from one in 10,000 in my generation, according to CDC data, to one in every 34 kids today.”

Kennedy is known for strongly opposing vaccines, a stance he adopted after the mothers of vaccine-injured children implored him to look into the research linking the vaccine preservative thimerosal to neurological injuries, including autism. He went on to found Children’s Health Defense, an organization with the stated mission of “ending childhood health epidemics by eliminating toxic exposure,” including through vaccines.

