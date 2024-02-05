Trump praises Sen. Tim Scott, Gov. Kristi Noem in discussion about potential running mates

Trump said he recently called Sen. Tim Scott and told him he had been doing a good job campaigning for him. 'He's been a real tiger,' Trump remarked.

(LifeSiteNews) — President Donald Trump mentioned South Carolina Senator Tim Scott and South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem during a discussion about potential vice-presidential options.

President Trump made the comments yesterday during a Fox News “Sunday Morning Futures” interview with Maria Bartiromo.

He said he won’t make an announcement “for a while” but is looking at candidates with the criteria of “who will be a good president.”

Trump said he recently called Sen. Tim Scott and told him he had been doing a good job campaigning for him. “He’s been a real tiger,” Trump remarked.

“I watched him over the last two weeks and he has been really strong” in campaigning, he added.

Trump also mentioned Gov. Kristi Noem as someone who had been a strong defender, saying she had been “incredible fighting for me.”

Trump also dismissed rumors that his campaign had reached out to Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. about being his running mate. “False story…I like him a lot…[but] nope, never happened.”

Both Scott and Noem have weaknesses and strengths, which were previously detailed in a LifeSiteNews analysis of Trump’s potential options.

Senator Scott opposed the federal redefinition of marriage. On the issue of abortion, he said he supports banning abortions at 15 weeks. This would protect only around six or seven percent of babies according to statistics from the Centers for Disease Control. However, it is at least a clear position on abortion, whereas Trump has yet to say when he believes federal protections for preborn babies should begin. Prior to the 2022 Dobbs v. Jackson decision, Scott supported Sen. Rand Paul’s “Life at Conception Act,” which would have banned all abortions.

On the issue of transgenderism, LifeSiteNews previously reported:

[Scott] has introduced legislation to “restrict federal funding for any elementary or middle school that allows students to change their pronouns, gender markers, or sex-based accommodations (including locker rooms and bathrooms) without the consent of their parents,” according to a news release from the senator.

Gov. Noem originally supported the COVID lockdowns pushed by President Trump, but later opposed them. She also has faced criticism for caving in to corporate interests when it comes to pro-life and pro-family issues.

LifeSiteNews reported on her record:

She vetoed legislation to keep men from competing in women’s sports, for example. “We don’t need leaders who lack the courage to stand up to the corporate bullies who want to turn our country into an amoral wasteland filled with compliant consumers,” Michael Farris of the Alliance Defending Freedom said at the time, according to the Associated Press. However, she also signed legislation in 2023 that prohibits minors from accessing transgender drugs and surgeries and made clear chemical abortion drugs were still illegal in the state, despite attempts by the Biden administration to allow easy distribution of the dangerous pills. She has also signed legislation, prior to Dobbs, that required women to have a chance of seeing a sonogram and listening to the heartbeat of their preborn baby. She has urged other governors to pass strong pro-life protections.

During the Fox News interview, the Trump said he will bring back some former Cabinet officials but not all of them, acknowledging he made some mistakes in personnel.

Trump has drawn criticism for keeping lockdown proponent Dr. Anthony Fauci around, even giving him an award on one of his last days in office.

